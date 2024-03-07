New Fallout Trailer Arrives, Post-Apocalypse Seems Very Clean

The latest trailer for Prime Video’s Fallout TV series is the longest, clearest look at the show yet.

The trailer features glimpses of the show’s cast, including Walton Goggins and Kyle McLaughlan, and gives a look at three clear sides of post-apocalyptic life. You have the Vault Dweller emerging from her secluded, protected life into the Wasteland, those that already inhabit the irradiated Wasteland, and those who’ve joined the Brotherhood of Steel.

There’s a few things to note about this trailer. It appears that Walton Goggins’ character lives through the day the nukes went off, becoming a Ghoul in the post-apocalyptic age. Kyle McLaughlan’s character appears to fulfil a similar role to the main character’s father in Fallout 3, a paternal figure that largely exists only within the Vault.

Like the Borderlands trailer last month, everyone seems just a little too clean to be living in a dusty, dirty Los Angeles apocalypse? A personal gripe perhaps, but it looks like they made the Ghoul take a bath and that feels wrong to me. It also feels like all the retrofuturism that defines the Fallout series is present within the Vault scenes, but then disappears in the Wasteland, something that isn’t the case in the games. Maybe it’s the choice of scenes cut into the trailer, but it really felt like the Art Deco look went away the moment the main character leaves the Vault. Anyway.

You can catch Fallout when it kicks off on Prime Video starting April 11.