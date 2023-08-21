Longtime Mario Voice Actor Charles Martinent ‘Stepping Back’ From Role

Charles Martinet, the actor whose voice has been synonymous with Mario since the mid-90s, is moving into a new role at Nintendo, the company announced on X (formerly Twitter).

Nintendo posted on X that Martinet will be “stepping back from recording character voices for our games.” In addition to Mario, Martinet has provided the voices of Luigi, Wario, and Waluigi. In his new role as Mario Ambassador, he’ll travel the world “sharing the joy of Mario” and interacting with fans.

“It has been an honor working with Charles to help bring Mario to life for so many years and we want to thank and celebrate him,” Nintendo wrote on the social media website. “Please keep an eye out for a special video message from Shigeru Miyamoto and Charles himself, which we will post at a future date.”

Martinet has been the voice of Mario since the ‘90s, stepping into the role in 1994 for the educational game Mario Teaches Typing on Macintosh and PC. It was in 1996’s Super Mario 64, however, that his distinctive exclamations of “Wahoo!” and “Mamma mia!” first became intrinsically associated with the role for millions of gamers. He’s since lent his iconic voice to various Mushroom Kingdom characters, including Luigi and Wario in Mario Kart 64, Baby Mario and Metal Mario in Mario Golf, Waluigi in Mario Tennis, and other forms of Mario throughout the years. His last Mario role in games was Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, while he appeared in The Super Mario. Bros movie as Mario and Luigi’s dad.

Martinet has long been a fan favorite for his enthusiastic embracing of the role and for his reputation as a friendly, approachable, and genuine performer. Following today’s news, Martinet shared his own tweet, saying “My new Adventure begins! You are all Numba One in my heart! #woohoo !!!!!!!”