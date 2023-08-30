Read All Of Scott Pilgrim Before The Anime Drops With This Box Set Sale

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

We recently got our first look at the upcoming anime adaptation of Scott Pilgrim and it looks phenomenal. Seriously, go watch the trailer. I’ll wait. If you’ve never read the original comics before, or it’s been a while since you’ve cracked open a copy, then now is a good time to pick up Scott Pilgrim.

The good news is that you can currently pick up the complete series in the Scott Pilgrim Colour Collection box set, which is on sale for $107.75. A single volume of these two-in-one Colour Collection books usually sells for around $55 to $60 from most Australian book retailers, so you can pick up a three-volume set in a nice slipcase for roughly the price of two.

Created by cartoonist Bryan Lee O’Malley and initially released as six graphic novels from 2004 to 2010, Scott Pilgrim is a comic series that asks a simple question: What if you had to physically fight someone’s seven evil exes just so you could date them? That’s more or less Scott Pilgrim in a nutshell. It’s one of the biggest comics of the last two decades, a fun slice-of-life series that also happens to be the child of Street Fighter games and shonen manga.

Since its release, Scott Pilgrim has been adapted as an underrated movie directed by Edgar Wright, an amazing videogame and a board game. If your only point of reference for the series is those adaptations, you really should check out the original comics, because there’s a lot to love about the source material.

Tracking the evolution of O’Malley’s art across volumes is a treat to watch, and his writing is laugh-out-loud funny at points. But underneath its aesthetic of retro videogame references and shonen-inspired art, Scott Pilgrim is a romance comic about toxic relationships, along with flawed characters acknowledging their insecurities and attempting to grow as people.

As much as the series is about Scott trying to win Ramona Flowers’ love by fighting her evil exes, it’s also about a self-absorbed man-child learning how to break his own cycle of immaturity, learn some responsibility and become a better person. It’s also also about headbutting a dude so hard that he explodes into a handful of coins.

What’s the deal with these collected editions?

The Colour Collection is the third time the series has been repackaged. There are the original six black-and-white graphic novels, which were then re-released individually in full-colour hardcovers, and then recollected as the three two-in-one volumes that are in this set (for what it’s worth, those individual hardcovers sell for roughly $45 to $50 each).

If you’ve only ever read Scott Pilgrim in black-and-white, these colour editions look fantastic. For a comic that already has such high energy about it, the vibrancy of these coloured versions really cranks it up to the next level. If there was ever an excuse to double-dip on something you already own, it’s this.

These volumes are missing most of the backmatter and bonus content from the individual colour editions, but I’m guessing that you probably already have those if you consider yourself a completionist.

