Zack Snyder Mains Mr. Meeseeks In Fortnite

Sure, Zack Snyder loves making five-hour-long movies. But he’s still a person who needs to relax and take a break from all the work. And apparently, he spent quite a lot of time playing Fortnite as Mr. Meeseeks, saying that he took a “deep dive” into the popular free-to-play online shooter.

For those who have been living under a rock for the last few years, Fortnite is a free battle royale game from Epic that has been released on basically every major platform out there. The game, which is constantly doing crossover events with other franchises like Street Fighter and Star Wars, has a few different modes and supports user-generated content, too. According to Snyder himself, he got hooked on Fortnite something fierce.

Talking to IGN, the director and writer behind the upcoming Netflix film Rebel Moon explained that he started playing Fortnite because he wanted to spend time with his son. But his son didn’t really like the game. However, Snyder very much did.

IGN

“I ended up just playing it by myself. I went down a bad rabbit hole with Fortnite,” he admitted, adding that he “took a pretty deep dive” but not elaborating beyond that. I can imagine Snyder, disheveled, spending hours in Fortnite sitting on a very expensive couch and playing on an equally expensive TV.

The director also told IGN that he prefers playing Zero Build, the battle royale mode that features, well, no building. Oddly he calls it “No Build,” but whatever you call it, it’s the correct mode of Fortnite and also helps level the playing field against all the twitchy-annoyingly fast-Prime-drinking-13-year-olds who build endless towers instead of actually, you know, fighting.

Perhaps the biggest revelation, though, is that Snyder doesn’t play as Superman or Batman, but instead mains Mr. Meeseeks, the weird, blue, and super helpful alien from Rick and Morty. This also makes me feel very strange. You see, my name is Zack. I play a lot of Fortnite. I too prefer Zero Build or as Snyder calls it “No Build.” And I also play Mr. Meeseeks. He’s in my rotation of “Cursed Fortnite Skins” alongside John Cena, the xenomorph from Alien, and Naked Peely. I guess I just need to film a five-hour Star Wars knockoff and remake a zombie film and I’ll basically be Zack Snyder. Not how I expected this article to end, but here we are.

