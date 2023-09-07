7 Horny Fantasy Games To Play After Baldur’s Gate 3

Though Baldur’s Gate 3, based on the historically unsexy Dungeons & Dragons franchise, is not a sex game, the tacit understanding among fans and onlookers is that its robust romance options make up some of its best parts. There’s no shame in playing BG3 more for the romance than the mind flayers—though those look like they can fuck, too, what with all the tentacles—and there are several fantasy role-playing games that have similar elements. I can recommend seven of them.

Regrettably, there exist few RPGs, table-top or otherwise, that handle their NSFW elements with as much heated precision as BG3. Many mainstream fantasy games, like God of War, seem to overemphasize a straight man’s perspective by mostly just allowing “romance” with topless, desperate women, and indie NSFW games like Knightly Passions likewise appeal to a stereotypical male gaze with…overenthusiastic body proportions.

So, the following seven games, whether video and tabletop, can’t be perfect replacements for BG3’s multidisciplinary romance—which is queer-inclusive, non-traditional, open to fetishes, also to vanilla stuff—but they should satisfy a similar craving for high-fantasy action sweetened by moments of slow release.

God of War

Imagine this: You, Kratos, are a warrior sworn to two things: the gods on Mount Olympus, and your rocking bod. You murder mythical serpents, summon ancient sky giants, and rage against your fate, your servitude to your higher powers, and your bloodlust. Through this, you have several opportunities to satisfy an entire brothel at once.

Horny level: R-rated. Actual sex acts occur off-screen, but there are a lot of identical-looking naked ladies.

Play it on: PS2, PS3, PS4, PS5, PSP, PS Vita, Windows

Heavy Hearts

Imagine this: Humanity is dwindling, but you’re determined to help repopulate. Through this mission, you’ll explore forests and dungeons, using your magic to keep enemies in check. But if a strong, unforgiving orc makes you weak in the knees? Well, there’s nothing wrong with expanding the human gene pool.

Horny level: X-rated. There is visible cartoon cum and anime-style boob physics.

Play it on: Windows

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Imagine this: As silver-haired monster slayer Geralt, you’ve been tasked with exploring a deteriorating open world to find your adopted daughter Ciri, who can exploit time and space. Along your quest’s bloody path, you get tangled in a bygone love triangle. And you have sex with prostitutes.

Horny level: R-rated. The Witcher 3’s romance is tonally similar to God of War’s—both indulge in showing you naked women that all look the same falling over themselves to be with a jacked white guy. We never see non-monster genitalia because that’d kill the vibe.

Play it on: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Windows

Divinity: Original Sin II

Imagine this: Thanks to BG3 developer Larian Studios, you’re a sorcerer who’s been placed into an isometric prison. After you escape, you stumble into godlike power, and roam the sea encountering and seeking sublime battle. There are a few opportunities for sublime romance, too, in which a narrator might describe a “hard, lean body” or “all scars and sinew,” depending on the dialogue options you choose.

Horny level: PG-13. There’s no nudity, only the emotional nakedness of erotic fiction.

Play it on: PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Windows, macOS, iOS

Dragon Age: Inquisition

Imagine this: You’ve survived a tear in the Veil, the boundary between your semi-open physical world and the land of demons. A newfound ability to mend these rips leads to your ultimate appointment as Inquisitor and your stumbling into metaphysical, political, and romantic intrigue.

Horny level: PG-13. While there is some full-frontal nudity, it’s easy enough to avoid, and most sex scenes are fade-to-black.

Play it on: PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Windows

Numenera: Love and Sex in the Ninth World

Image: Monte Cook

Imagine this: A billion years in the future, your civilization is in a dark age. You decide to siphon magic from the past, and, with the help of a $3 expansion, you can get married while doing it.

Horny level: That’s between you and your game master! Like many tabletop role-playing games, Numenera leaves plenty of room for developing your own storylines and boundaries.

Play it on: Tabletop

Image: Ron Edwards / Kotaku

Imagine this: Your game master is a monster—both your nemesis, and your lover. The game requires you to establish some things about yourself as a hero, too; “I laugh in the face of the gods,” you say to yourself, “I enjoy my existence. My enemies die quickly.” You choose a goal, a location, and alternate turns with your monster-lover as passionately as you see fit.

Horny level: R-rated, sort of. The game’s rulebook imagery is lewd, but the extent of sex and romance within a match is, once again, up to you.

Play it on: Tabletop

What are some of your favorite romantic fantasy games? What do you think most fantasy game romances are missing? Let me know in the comments.