Baldur’s Gate 3 Hides Your Sex Scenes From Co-Op Play By Default, Thank God

Don’t worry, your bearfucker speedrun of Baldur’s Gate 3 doesn’t have to be anyone’s business but yours, even in co-op mode.

Baldur’s Gate 3, one of the year’s biggest RPGs, was released today, and while there are plenty of hijinks and flings to have with NPCs (sadly not with your co-op friends, though), just like in a regular game of Dungeons & Dragons, a handy setting can keep those moments between you and your monitor.

During Baldur’s Gate 3 co-op play, you can press the escape button to select Options. Once in the Options screen, under the Gameplay tab, there is a section for User Options. Here, there is a setting for “Share Private Moments.” The “share private moments” option is unticked by default, so your filthy secrets are safe from friends — but if you’re feeling bold, you can tick that button so everyone can view everything you do in-game.

In the same location, you’ll also find settings for showing nudity and cinematic nudity. There’s a nudity option offered right at the start of the game, given you get the choice between genitals (and how they look) during character creation if you’d like.

Image: Larian Studios

As mentioned, unfortunately, you won’t be able to romance fellow players in Baldur’s Gate 3 — Larian confirmed this in a Community Update on Steam earlier this week. “Our relationship system is designed for romancing NPCs only,” they said, “however if you and your co-op partner both kiss your monitors at the same time, the static shock you’ll experience produces a heart-racing effect similar to the feeling of love.” Thankfully, there are plenty of NPCs in-game ready to be wooed.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is out now after almost three years of Early Access, and despite a tide of unscored reviews due to the sheer size of it, critics are already calling it “bottled magic.” Given how horny it seems to be shaping up to be, I do wonder if that plays a part – but I’ll reserve my opinions for now; I’ve got a speedrun to complete.