Baldur’s Gate 3 Hides Your Sex Scenes From Co-Op Play By Default, Thank God

Don’t worry, your bearfucker speedrun of Baldur’s Gate 3 doesn’t have to be anyone’s business but yours, even in co-op mode.
Baldur’s Gate 3, one of the year’s biggest RPGs, was released today, and while there are plenty of hijinks and flings to have with NPCs (sadly not with your co-op friends, though), just like in a regular game of Dungeons & Dragons, a handy setting can keep those moments between you and your monitor.
During Baldur’s Gate 3 co-op play, you can press the escape button to select Options. Once in the Options screen, under the Gameplay tab, there is a section for User Options. Here, there is a setting for “Share Private Moments.” The “share private moments” option is unticked by default, so your filthy secrets are safe from friends — but if you’re feeling bold, you can tick that button so everyone can view everything you do in-game.
In the same location, you’ll also find settings for showing nudity and cinematic nudity. There’s a nudity option offered right at the start of the game, given you get the choice between genitals (and how they look) during character creation if you’d like.
As mentioned, unfortunately, you won’t be able to romance fellow players in Baldur’s Gate 3 — Larian confirmed this in a Community Update on Steam earlier this week. “Our relationship system is designed for romancing NPCs only,” they said, “however if you and your co-op partner both kiss your monitors at the same time, the static shock you’ll experience produces a heart-racing effect similar to the feeling of love.” Thankfully, there are plenty of NPCs in-game ready to be wooed.
Baldur’s Gate 3 is out now after almost three years of Early Access, and despite a tide of unscored reviews due to the sheer size of it, critics are already calling it “bottled magic.” Given how horny it seems to be shaping up to be, I do wonder if that plays a part – but I’ll reserve my opinions for now; I’ve got a speedrun to complete.
