New Baldur’s Gate 3 Mod Adds Over 50 New Playable Races From D&D And FFXIV

Have you been playing Baldur’s Gate 3 and wondered what it would be like to explore Faerûn as a goofy little Kobold? A new Baldur’s Gate 3 mod has just dropped, adding 54 new racial options to the character creation section of the RPG – both from Dungeons & Dragons sourcebooks themselves, as well as some sneaky Final Fantasy XIV additions too.

The Fantastical Multiverse 1.0 mod, by Nexus Mods user Dungeons and Souls, received a full release this week – the description for the mod explains that it aims to keep Baldur’s Gate 3 races “relevant to the current Dungeons & Dragons era by bringing to life several races that are not found in the Player’s Handbook or Monster’s Manual” and “aid players who play races outside of the vanilla and encourage the fantastical.”

The 54 current additions included in the Fantastical Multiverse mod span from places like Eberron, Krynn, Etharis (Grim Hollow), and Final Fantasy XIV’s Eorzea. This means Goblins, Kobolds, Aasimar, Goliaths, Shadar-Kai and Firbolgs are all on the table in your next Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough – or if you’re an FFXIV fan, you can jump into the RPG as races like the Hyur, Elezen, Garlean and Roegadyn.

Unfortunately for some (fortunate for me), Lalafells are not included in this mod – but neither are Miqo’te, so no cat girls PCs in-game just yet. Dungeons and Souls did confirm via X (formerly Twitter) that eventually, all FFXIV races would be added to the mod (though I truly wish for no Lalafells in any more games, please make it stop).

Image: Larian Studios / Dungeons and Souls

The Fantastical Multiverse mod is by no means the first Baldur’s Gate 3 mod, with plenty of weird and wonderful additions available for the game should you so desire. The RPG has been live for over a month now, with the PlayStation console release tomorrow – and has been smashing sales records and receiving rave reviews ever since launch.

Many players have already reached the conclusion Baldur’s Gate 3’s story (with some doing so on launch weekend) and have been their second, third, and fourth playthroughs – Larian Studios themselves confirmed players would need to run the story multiple times over to truly experience the majority of content available, given the sprawling storyline and seemingly-infinite choices and options at hand.

It looks like Fantastical Multiverse 1.0 will add even more choices before you even go past the character creation menu – like it didn’t already take many players (myself included) an embarrassingly long amount of time to decide what their Tav would look and sound like.

Have you tried out any Baldur’s Gate 3 mods yet? Let us know in the comments.