Baldur’s Gate 3 Devs Working On ‘Robust’ Cross-Platform Mod Support

Baldur’s Gate 3 developer Larian Studios is keenly aware of the mods that exist for the Dungeons & Dragons-based role-playing game. They’re all unofficial, of course, living in the mod bank that is Nexus Mods—but not for long. The studio said that official mod support is coming to the critically acclaimed game, though precisely when is still up in the air.

Larian Studios’ director of publishing Michael Douse took to the site that we still call Twitter on February 22 to share the news. He said that although there’s no pinned-down date for official mod support right now, the “robust” modding system will come out later this year and will work across platforms. Take that, PC players. (I kid.)

We generally don’t talk about things til they’re ready, but as you may have read, we’re making an exception. We’ve been working on a robust, cross-platform plan for mod support to be released later in year. We love our modding community and we want to support them. It’s coming. https://t.co/54GsxNshlQ — Very AFK (@Cromwelp) February 22, 2024

Douse followed up this post with another one, saying that the team has a system in place for mod support right now but that it “needs to be tested and still requires work.” That said, Douse reiterated Larian Studios’ love of the modding community, clarifying that community managers will start “talking with and looping in [the] modding community” to ensure that things don’t break when mod support arrives.

According to Eurogamer, Larian Studios’ senior community strategist WombatMedic said in the Baldur’s Gate 3 Discord that the team is working diligently to ensure that mods work even after patches get applied to the game by “farming a team to support mod curation.” Some mod support ideas on Larian Studios’ docket include “things like classes, UI, customization, spells, and certain assets and game mechanics,” WombatMedic said, with the current plan being to introduce the “initial stages of modding support in our next big patch.” This, though, is still a ways away, so don’t hold your breath just yet.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been a runaway success for Larian Studios since it fully launched on PC in August 2023 after spending nearly three years in Early Access. It’s since shimmied over to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, selling like gangbusters and snatching up a bevy of accolades, including multiple Game of the Year awards. With official mod support coming, the popularity of this game likely isn’t dying out anytime soon.