14 Baldur’s Gate 3 Mods To Help You On Your Quest

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been out on PC for a few weeks now, and the mod community has been creating a feast of tweaks and new features for the RPG alongside the already expansive experience Larian Studios has put out. If you’re looking for some cool ways to augment or improve your experience with the game, we’ve rounded up a handful of the best mods we’ve been able to find.

WASD character movement

Screenshot: Larian Studios / Kotaku

By default, Baldur’s Gate 3 operates with point-and-click controls with mouse and keyboard. While you can plug in a controller and move around with an analog stick, some folks will likely feel most comfortable being able to move with the W, A, S, and D keys as they do in a lot of other games. NexusMods user Ch4nKyy has uploaded a mod that adds just that to the game so you can have more direct control over your characters out of combat.

Native camera tweaks

Image: Larian Studios / Nexus Mods

This mod by NexusMods user Ershin gives you more control over the camera, which is especially useful when installed alongside the WASD character movement mod. It’s even recommended by Ch4nKyy in the WASD character movement description. But it also helps you get better angles for things like taking screenshots, so it’s good to have regardless of what movement option you’re using.

Removing gore and dirt in the place of a shower

Screenshot: Larian Studios / Kotaku

Baldur’s Gate 3 covers your party in dirt, mud, and blood after fights. This can be a cool effect, but sometimes you just want to get good screenshots of your outfit and your hero doing heroic shit without them also being filthy. Luckily, there’s a mod to remove this entirely, which is a decent enough alternative because it doesn’t seem like there’s a shower at the camp.

Transmog

Image: Larian Studios / Nexus Mods

I love fashion in RPGs, and that sometimes comes at the expense of picking up and equipping better armor because it’s an assault on my eyes. However, there’s a mod that lets you circumvent this entirely by keeping the stats of better equipment while maintaining the look of others. For those of us that are fashion-forward, even while we’re trying to remove a Mind Flayer tadpole from our brains, this mod is a godsend.

Unlimited dyes

Image: Larian Studios / Nexus Mods

Another mod that will help you and your team look their best as they travel through Faerûn is the Unlimited Dyes mod. This will change clothing dyes from a consumable resource to an unlimited one, meaning you won’t have to buy multiple of the same color to become a color-coordinated group or test out whether you even like that shade of blue on your armor.

A giant closet of clothing to choose from

Image: Larian Studios / Nexus Mods

Transmog and dyes are important parts of enhancing the clothes and armor you already have, but what if you’re not vibing with any of the pieces you’ve come across in your journey? Well, Antemaxx on NexusMods has created a “Basket Full of Equipment” mod that contains hundreds of clothing items and accessories. There’s even a NSFW version if you’re looking to be your sluttiest True Soul.

A bigger bag of holding

Screenshot: Larian Studios / Kotaku

It’s easy to lose track of how much loot you’ve picked up and end up overencumbered in Baldur’s Gate 3. This happens when a character is holding too many weapons, armor sets, and other items in their inventory and then their movement is slowed. You can avoid this by dividing up loot between your party, or you can download the Carry Weight Increased mod by Mharius, which lets you carry more stuff without it impacting your movement speed and can be scaled to your liking.

Highlight everything

Image: Larian Studios / Nexus Mods

By default, Baldur’s Gate 3 allows you to highlight interactable items in the environment by holding down the Alt key. This has been helpful in navigating cluttered spaces where I was unsure about how to solve a puzzle or what item I needed to interact with to progress, but the game only highlights specific items, and that sometimes means you miss out on good loot or interactions. With the Highlight Everything mod, the scope of what the game shows you when you hold down the Alt key expands, and now it will show you everything you can click on to loot or interact with.

Take your pick of every item in the game

Image: Larian Studios / Nexus Mods

Sometimes you need a mod that just breaks the game, and the Add All Items mod is exactly that. If you install this, you’ll find barrels at your camp that contain every single item in Baldur’s Gate 3 so you can pick and choose between weapons, armor, and even consumables to take with you on your adventure. It’s an easy way to save on merchant trips, and you’ll be prepared for any fight or wardrobe malfunction you encounter.

Bags bags bags

Image: Larian Studios / Nexus Mods

If you’re using all of the above mods to get more items without limitations, you’ll probably want something to help you manage your expansive inventory. The Bags Bags Bags mod gives you 21 containers all meant to help you sort through specific types of items and equipment, even going as far as sorting individual pieces of armor sets so it’s not a big cluttered mess. It’s perfect for those of us who get overwhelmed by a cluttered inventory screen.

Make your dice prettier

Image: Larian Studios / Nexus Mods

Rolling dice is a big part of Baldur’s Gate 3, so you might as well get to customize them a little bit, right? With the Dice Set Expansion mod, you can choose between 14 different dice sets of different colors.

No abs for Gale and Astarion

Gif: Larian Studios / Nexus Mods

Baldur’s Gate 3 has a body diversity problem. In the character creator, you get the choice of four body types, all of which are absolutely shredded, regardless of what your character’s background or class is. For strength-oriented characters, it makes sense that they’d be built like a truck and hit just as hard, but for magic users or rogues like Gale and Astarion, it seems a little out of character for them to be sporting washboard abs. Now, thanks to this mod by slimesona, you can make Gale and Astarion’s builds a bit more in line with their class. But that’s only half the battle. If you’re looking for more body diversity, there’s also the next mod we’ve got.

More body diversity

Image: Larian Studios / Nexus Mods

Even if Gale and Astarion don’t have abs, the base game of Baldur’s Gate 3 doesn’t have options to make a fat character. Mods to make both humanoid (NSFW link) and Dragonborn (NSFW link) characters heavier exist, but as the modders point out, changing the body type isn’t the end of the modding work, as alterations have to be made on clothes, as well. This is an ongoing process, but there are at least some options if you don’t want your character to look like a professional athlete.

Top surgery transmasc Tav

Image: Larian Studios / Nexus Mods

Speaking of body diversity, noctilumi on NexusMods has released a mod to change the textures and sculpting of bodies to be more in line with that of a transmasc person who underwent top surgery. Hopefully we see a transfemme equivalent soon (or if you’ve seen one, send it our way).