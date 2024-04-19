Baldur’s Gate 3’s Patch 7 Will Add New Endings

Larian Studios may not be making Baldur’s Gate 4 and Hasbro is talking with new partners about the series’ future, but Baldur’s Gate 3 still has some juice left in it. The development team has released some new information about the game’s big Patch 7, and it sounds like it will be another substantial update with new endings for those who chose to be a bit more evil during their time in Faerûn.

In a developer update, Larian revealed it will be expanding upon the game’s evil ending, which was notably underbaked when the game launched, and wasn’t expanded upon when the team released an epilogue last year. These new endings will include new cutscenes for the villainous conclusion, as well as some content specifically for the Dark Urge origin. Beyond including some of the new music composed for the game, the post didn’t divulge many specifics. However, it did include two gifs that will give you an idea of what to expect.

Gif: Larian Studios

Gif: Larian Studios

While the new endings are the headliners, Larian also says Patch 7 will include bug fixes. Some noted problems that it will address include Wyll’s missing romantic greetings, narrator lines that disappear from some of the Dark Urge exchanges, and an issue in which Jaheira wouldn’t engage in combat. Alongside bug fixes and endings, Patch 7 will also introduce official modding tools. Crossplay and photo mode are still on the docket, but will be coming in a later patch.

Larian plans to allow some players to test the update, and will have more details on this in “the coming weeks.” So it sounds like the patch isn’t imminent, but could be out in a few weeks. The studio signs off with a statement about its future projects, saying it’s currently working on two projects that are its own IP. We already knew it wasn’t working on Baldur’s Gate 4, but now we know that whatever Larian is cooking, it won’t be based on an existing property.

