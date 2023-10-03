Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch Gives Naked Cat Fur And Fans Are Demanding He Be Shaved Again

The most recent patch for Baldur’s Gate 3 comes with a raft of both big and small updates, but players are demanding that one tweak which sees a previously-naked cat sporting a full coat of fur be reversed to return him to his former weird raw chicken glory.

His Majesty, the sassy feline inhabitant of the Last Light Inn who has become something of a celebrity to players, was previously a Sphynx. Patch #3 for Baldur’s Gate 3 sees the nakey boy now fully clothed, with the patch notes for the change reading, “updated the visuals of His Majesty, who previously looked like Steelclaw. His Majesty’s appearance now befits his name and stature.” He now sports a luscious, long grey and white coat, but fans have been quick to demand their favourite nakey boy be reinstated as a hairless king.

If you’ve yet to have the pleasure of meeting His Majesty in Baldur’s Gate 3, the cat appears just like any other in-game – – but if you cast Speak With Animals on him, he’s a fussy queen with a whole lot of sass (whoever wrote the line, “Hiss, I say! Hiss!” deserves a raise) and a lot of opinions on himself and just about anyone he’s interacted with. If you’re of the Noble background, His Majesty really says “game respects game” and will throw you an Inspiration point should you win his respect, too.

While the internet has well and truly fallen in love with His Majesty, Baldur’s Gate 3 players are now demanding, with a resounding cry, “shave the cat.” Something about his weird, wrinkly pink body in his original design really added to every encounter with him – and while I didn’t know all I wanted in Dungeons & Dragons was to garner information about the Shadow-Cursed Lands’ inhabitants from a naked cat, it turns out it is.

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans took to Reddit to decry His Majesty’s recent success with hair regrowth formula, calling for his original design to be returned. “I’m heartbroken! What gives, Larian?” one user said in a thread which has over three thousand upvotes and hundreds of comments. Another commenter summed up my feelings exactly: “I am INCONSOLABLE, LOOK WHAT THEY DID TO MY BOY.”

Image: Larian Studios

As per the Baldur’s Gate 3 patch notes, His Majesty was given clothes (fur) due to his resemblance to Steelclaw, professional Illithid tadpole hunter and fellow Sphynx cat. Personally, I think Faerun is big enough for two large and in charge naked felines, but it appears Larian didn’t think so.

Larian has yet to respond to the calls for His Majesty to be shaved, but in the meantime there’s plenty of other tweaks introduced in the Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch #3 which players can be unanimously happy about – – including the Magic Mirror to change your Tav’s appearance once outside of the character creator.