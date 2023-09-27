FIFA Titles Removed From Digital Storefronts As FC 24 Looms

EA has delisted the FIFA back catalogue from multiple platforms as it prepares to bring FC 24 to market.

As spotted by VGC, and originally noted on Twitter by user MauroNL, every FIFA title from FIFA 14 through to last year’s FIFA 23 can no longer be purchased. Titles have vanished across the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Nintendo eShop, Steam and the Epic Games Store. A notice on the FIFA 23 Steam page reads, “At the request of the publisher, EA SPORTS™ FIFA 23 is unlisted on the Steam store and will not appear in search.” Those who have previously purchased FIFA titles will still find those games bound to their accounts.

Curiously, FIFA 23 is currently still available on the EA Play subscription service. How long it will remain there is anyone’s guess.

The change comes following EA’s switch to a new franchise title, FC 24, after a rather spicy parting of the ways with FIFA in May this year.

SteamDB records indicate that FIFA 23 was removed on September 21 — this is worth noting because early access for customers with an FC 24 Ultimate Edition preorder began on September 22. At the time of writing, the official FIFA 23 website has not yet been updated to reflect its removal.

Kotaku Australia has reached out to EA for comment. EA Sports FC 24 launches on September 29.