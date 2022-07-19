See Games Differently

Sam Kerr Becomes First Female Player To Appear On A Global FIFA Cover

David Smith

David Smith

Published 1 hour ago: July 19, 2022 at 11:01 am
Sam Kerr Becomes First Female Player To Appear On A Global FIFA Cover
Image: FIFA 23, EA Sports

Australian football captain Sam Kerr will become one of the last ever cover athletes to grace the FIFA series before it becomes EA Sports FC next year.

She also becomes the first female athlete to grace a FIFA cover worldwide. Kerr will feature on the cover art for the FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition with French star player Kylian Mbappé, launching around the world later this year.

Kerr isn’t the first woman to appear on the cover of a FIFA game. She isn’t even the first Matilda to secure that spot. Steph Catley graced the Australian cover of FIFA 16 back in 2015. That same year, the American edition featured Alex Morgan and the Canadian edition featured Christine Sinclair. What makes Kerr’s appearance so special is that she isn’t just showing up on the Australian cover: she will appear on every cover of the Ultimate Edition produced around the world.

The cover art featuring Sam Kerr was revealed on Twitter earlier this morning via the official FIFA 23 account.

Eagle-eyed fans may notice that Kerr is not dressed in her green-and-gold for the cover, however. Both Kerr and Mbappé appear in their standard club kit: Kerr is in her Chelsea colours and Mbappé in his Paris St Germain. This will be Mbappé’s third appearance on a FIFA cover, gracing the cover of both FIFA 21 and FIFA 22 previously. Lionel Messi and Christiano Ronaldo have also been popular picks.

It’s not yet known if Kerr will appear on the game’s Standard edition artwork. FIFA 23‘s release date is also currently unknown, though it typically drops toward the end of September. It will launch on PlayStation and Xbox platforms, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC.

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

