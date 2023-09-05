Here’s Every Video Game Release Date For 2023

I have awoken from my sliced ham and prosecco-induced holiday slumber and am ready to acknowledge (with only a little bit of a tremor) that we are in a new year. New year, new me? No. Spiral ham and prosecco remind me that it’s okay for some things to always remain the same. New year, new set of video game release dates? You bet.

Last year’s game announcements helped me collect an ocean’s worth of dates and titles to share in a comprehensive list, but since we are so early into 2023—and more eternally, because even careful plans get delayed—you’ll notice that some exact dates or titles are missing, or even might end up changing.

This list will get refreshed as we get deeper into the year and learn more exact dates and I learn more about iPads, as a separate side project. Studios can email me with announcements at abardhan@kotaku.com for potential inclusion in this list, too. In the meantime, here’s every game you have to look forward to in 2023.

What games are coming out in 2023?

A lot.

January

Scrap Riders — January 9 (PC, Switch)

Fears to Fathom — January 9 (PC)

Glimmer in Mirror — January 10 (PC)

Children of Silentown — January 11 (PC)

Drago Noka — January 11 (PC)

GROSS — January 11 (PC)

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot — January 13 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

One Piece Odyssey — January 13 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

A Space for the Unbound — January 19 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Persona 3 Portable — January 19 (PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC)

Persona 4 Golden — January 19 (PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC)

Colossal Cave — January 19 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC)

Fire Emblem Engage — January 20 (Switch)

Monster Hunter Rise — January 20 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Forspoken — January 24 (PS5, PC)

OddBallers — January 26 (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Amazon Luna)

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life — January 26 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC)

Dead Space — January 27 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition — January 31 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Inkulinati — January 31 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC, Mac)

Raiden 4 x Mikado Remix — January 31 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Season: A Letter to the Future — January 31 (PS4, PS5, PC)

February

Cuddly Forest Friends — February 2 (Switch)

Deliver Us Mars — February 2 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Hogwarts Legacy — February 10 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Blanc — February 14 (Switch, PC)

Wanted: Dead — February 14 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line — February 16 (Switch, PC)

Tales of Symphonia Remastered — February 17 (Switch)

A Weekend in Puzzleburg — February 17 (PC)

Wild Hearts — February 17 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Birth — February 17 (PC)

Atomic Heart — February 21 (Atomic Heart, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Like a Dragon: Ishin! — February 21 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Digimon World: Next Order — February 22 (Switch, PC)

Horizon Call of the Mountain — February 22 (PSVR2)

Resident Evil Village — February 22 (PSVR2)

Blood Bowl 3 — February 23 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC)

Company of Heroes 3 — February 23 (PC)

Sons of the Forest — February 23 (PC)

Kirby’s Return To Dreamland Deluxe — February 24 (Switch)

Octopath Traveler 2 — February 24 (PS4, PS5, Switch, PC)

Destiny 2: Lightfall — February 28 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Scars Above — February 28 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

March

The Last of Us Part 1 — March 3 (PC)

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty — March 3 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Melon Journey: Bittersweet Memories — March 7 (PC)

Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse — March 9 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC)

Valheim — March 14 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure — March 14 (U.S.) (PS4, Switch, PC)

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon — March 17 (Switch)

Have a Nice Death — March 22 (Switch, PC)

Resident Evil 4 — March 24 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Bat Boy — March 30 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC)

April

Meet Your Maker — April 4 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Pupperazzi — April 6 (Switch)

Tron Identity — April 11 (Switch, PC)

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection — April 14 (PS4, Switch, PC)

Star Trek: Resurgence — April 15 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

God of Rock — April 18 (PC)

Disney Speedstorm (Early Access) — April 18 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC)

Minecraft Legends — April 18 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC)

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores — April 19 (PS5)

Dead Island 2 — April 21 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly — April 20 (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp — April 21 (Switch)

Afterimage — April 25 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC)

Roots of Pacha — April 25 (PC)

Mail Time — April 27 (PC)

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor — April 28 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

May

Redfall — May 2 (Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Midautumn — May 9 (PC)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom — May 12 (Switch)

The Outlast Trials (Early Access) — May 18 (PC)

Planet of Lana — May 23 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League — May 26 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

System Shock — May 30 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Decarnation — May 31 (PC)

June

Esophaguys — June 1 (PC)

Street Fighter VI — June 2 (PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Amnesia: The Bunker — June 6 (PS4, , Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC)

Diablo IV — June 6 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Goodbye Volcano High — June 15 (PS4, PS5, PC)

Aliens: Dark Descent — June 20 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Final Fantasy XVI — June 22 (PS5)

Layers of Fear — June TBA (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Blazing Strike — June TBA (PS4, PS5, Switch, PC)

July

The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie — July 7 (PS4, PS5, Switch, PC)

Immortals of Aveum — July 20 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Pikmin 4 — July 21 (Switch)

Remnant II — July 25 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

BOSSGAME: The Final Boss Is My Heart — July 20 (PC)

Disney Illusion Island — July 28 (Switch)

Venba — July 31 (Switch, PC)

August

Gord — August 8 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Atlas Fallen — August 10 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre — August 18 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Chicken Journey — August 22 (PC)

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon — August 25 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Sea of Stars — August 29 (PS4, PS5, PC)

Baldur’s Gate 3 — August 3 (PC)

September

Starfield — September 6 (Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Baldur’s Gate 3 — September 6 (PS5)

Gunbrella — September 13 (Switch, PC)

Lies of P — September 19 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Witchfire — September 20 (PC)

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty — September 26 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

October

Hellboy: Web of Wyrd — October 4 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC)

Detective Pikachu Returns — October 6 (Switch)

Forza Motorsport — October 10 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Assassin’s Creed Mirage — October 12 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Amazon Luna)

Lords of the Fallen — October 13 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Alan Wake II — October 27 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Spider-Man 2 — October 20 (PS5)

Super Mario Bros. Wonder — October 20 (Switch)

Cities Skylines II — October 24 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

…and more

November

Thirsty Suitors — November 2 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC)

December

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora — December 7 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Five Night’s at Freddys: Help Wanted 2 — December TBA (PS VR2)

TBA 2023

Hollow Knight Silksong (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC, Mac, Linux)

Hyenas (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Infinity Nikki (PS4, PS5, PC, iOS, Android)

Risk of Rain Returns (Switch, PC)

SCHiM (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac, Linux)

Silent Hill 2 (PS5, PC)

Skull and Bones (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Suikoden I & Suikoden II Remaster (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Where Winds Meet (PC)

What are you most looking forward to playing this year?