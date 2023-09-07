Mortal Kombat 1 Leaks Begin, While Megan Fox Is Confirmed As The Voice Of Nitara

Megan Fox has been officially confirmed as the voice behind Mortal Kombat 1’s returning Outworld vampire, Nitara, as leaks begin to spread online from players who’ve managed to score copies of the title almost two weeks before launch.

At least one player has already taken to Reddit to share their findings from the Nintendo Switch version of Mortal Kombat 1, spoiling the game’s full fighter roster and Kameo characters, as well as sharing footage of the game running on Nintendo Switch – although both leaks have since been scrubbed from the website (although are likely to continue to be reposted and taken down in an endless cycle until release).

The user behind sharing the roster also commented on the game’s performance, noting lag when there’s a lot of screen movement and a screen glitch that “tears the middle of the screen”, calling it “jarring.” However, it’s worth noting that day one patches are commonplace, and any performance issues on copies played before release (particularly if scored under less than above board means) should be taken with a grain of salt as they’re likely to be fixed before players can legally boot up Mortal Kombat 1.

One character that was spoiled during the leak, but has quickly been officially confirmed, is the return of the Outworld vampire character Nitara after 17 years – and she’ll be voiced by none other than vampire vibes royalty herself, Megan Fox.

Based on the reveal video, Nitara’s fatalities are expectedly brutal – with all the blood-sucking and eviscerating you might expect to see from an angry vampire lady. In the video, Fox goes on to say the character “resonates for whatever reason” with her, and called the voiceover work “a lot of fun.” Fox also called Mortal Kombat 1 “one of those staples” of gaming and proclaimed the franchise as “one of the greatest videos of all time.”

Mortal Kombat 1 is set to launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on 19 September, 2023. We’ve rounded up the cheapest copies in Australia if you’ve yet to preorder the game, but if you’re wanting to get in on the skull-crushing and blood spilling before that, the Premium Edition releases five days earlier on 14 September.