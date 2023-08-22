Mortal Kombat 1 Accessibility Feature Narrates Your Fatalities In Gory Detail

Mortal Kombat 1 is taking accessibility to the next level, with a new feature discovered during the beta that narrates fatalities to you in all their gory detail.

Plenty of players jumped on to Mortal Kombat 1’s Pre-Order beta over the weekend to test out gameplay, Kameos, and characters, as well as to see some of those absolutely gruesome fatalities the franchise is known for. One player, though, spotted an accessibility feature that is both extremely helpful for those who may require audio description during their playthrough, but also equally brutal.

GamesHub’s Managing Editor and friend of the site Edmond Tran took to Twitter during Mortal Kombat 1’s Pre-Order beta period to share the discovery alongside a clip, which he called “absolutely incredible.”

In the video Tran shared, Li Mei performs a Fatality (on another Li Mei) while descriptive audio goes into full detail of the move in perhaps the calmest voice I’ve ever heard detail something so brutal – the narrator even goes so far as to describe the character’s severed head exploding like a “bloody firework,” so if you were expecting plain descriptions of all the action, you thought wrong.

Tran also shared a number of other fatalities and their descriptive audio to the GamesHub TikTok, if you’d like to listen to more grisly Mortal Kombat 1 Fatalities to get a feel for just how much detail the descriptive audio gets into.

Descriptive audio aside, Mortal Kombat 1 has a wide range of other accessibility features which were outlined earlier this month, including sound cues and compatibility with adaptive controllers. While it currently doesn’t offer screen reader support, the accessibility page notes that NetherRealm Studios is “continuing to evaluate this feature and will provide updates as they become available.”

The Mortal Kombat 1 beta has now ended after the runtime was extended by a few hours (giving players a little longer to experience all the blood, guts, and skull cracking goodness it has to offer). In our first impressions, we found the game to be “safe and familiar,” but extremely promising – David describes the game as “graphically complex” with a level of detail other modern iterations of fighting games just haven’t quite reached yet.

Mortal Kombat 1 launches for PlayStation and Xbox platforms, Switch and PC on September 14, 2023.

Did you get a chance to check out Mortal Kombat 1’s beta over the weekend? If so, what did you think?