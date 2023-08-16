How To Play The Mortal Kombat 1 Beta This Weekend

Mortal Kombat fans, get ready: Warner Bros and NetherRealm have shared details on Mortal Kombat 1’s upcoming pre-order beta, available only for players who pre-order the game on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S before this coming Saturday.

The Mortal Kombat 1 Pre-Order Beta begins Saturday, 19 August at 1 AM AEST / 18 August at 11 AM EDT and will run through to Tuesday, 22 August at 1 AM AEST / 21 August at 11 AM EDT, so you can get your fill of fatalities all weekend. Digital codes can be redeemed prior to this period, and the Beta version can be downloaded, but access to the game won’t be available until the official start time.

Unfortunately, PC (both on Steam and Epic Games) Mortal Kombat 1 stans won’t be able to access this beta period, according to the website. Warner Bros has released a full FAQ on the Pre-Order Beta on the official website for any niche questions you might have about how to access and make the most of the beta period, as well.

While digital pre-orders of Mortal Kombat 1 will automatically receive access, there’s a little bit more work for those who’ve made their pre-orders through physical retailers, whether they were for physical or digital copies. While Beta codes will be provided to you, you’ll need to log in to a Warner Bros. Games account (or create one) and redeem it in order to download and access that sweet, sweet Beta.

Image: Warner Bros

Unfortunately, if your mates are on Xbox and you’re on PlayStation for the Mortal Kombat 1 Pre-Order Beta (or vice versa), you won’t be able to participate in any crossplay, so try to get a gang together of like-minded console owners to get a full taste of the game with a group. The Beta will support 1v1 online multiplayer, as well as a “limited single-player Klassic Towers mode against A.I. opponents.”

Whatever way you’ve preordered Mortal Kombat 1 (or if you’re now going to check for the cheapest pre-order options available), don’t forget to jump on this weekend for a go prior to the game’s full release on 19 September for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Will you be checking out Mortal Kombat 1 this weekend? What are you most keen to try out for yourself?