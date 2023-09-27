PS Plus Freebies For October Include The Callisto Protocol, Farming Simulator 22

Deallabs’ Billbil-kun has done it again. According to reporting from the French (and ultra-reliable) lord of the leaks himself, the PS Plus free games for October include The Callisto Protocol and Farming Simulator 22.

The inclusion of The Callisto Protocol is surprising, given the game’s recency — it only launched in December of 2022. The game is a survival horror adventure in the vein of Dead Space, and was created by many of the same minds behind EA’s well-loved horror series. It had a luke-warm reception at launch, but (at least in my opinion) that kind of makes it perfect PS Plus fodder. I don’t think you’d necessarily want to pay full fare for it, but if it’s part of your PS Plus sub, that presents a solid excuse to give it a crack.

Farming Simulator 22, on the other hand. FINALLY, a REAL game in the PS Plus freebies. Farming Sim is the REAL story here, I think you’ll agree. 100% pure, non-stop, gamer moments. 360 corn-scoping. Hype as fuck beet harvesting. Get around it.

According to Billbil-kun, both games will be free for PS Plus Essential subscribers and above from October 3 to November 7, 2023.

Image: Striking Distance Studios, GIANTS Software, Kotaku Australia