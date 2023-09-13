Everything Coming To PlayStation Plus In September

Sony is yet to announce the complete list of titles coming to its library of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers in September, but this month’s free games have some extremely strong titles in the mix.

Update 14/9/23: Updated with September’s PlayStation Plus additions for Extra and Deluxe subscribers. Reminder: As announced on the PlayStation Blog, please note that the price of your PS Plus subscription is going up this month. Check the new pricing for each tier here. — David.

Here’s what you’ll be playing in September on PlayStation Plus:

Monthly Free Games

The free monthly games for PlayStation Plus subscribers at the Essential tier and above in September are:

Saints Row

Black Desert: Traveler Edition

Generation Zero

Download these between August 1 and September 4, and for as long as you keep your subscription active, they’re yours to keep!

New on PlayStation Plus in September

Games being added to the PlayStation Plus library for subscribers at the Extra and Deluxe (aka Premium) tiers are:

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… (PS4)

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (PS4)

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI (PS4)

Star Ocean: The Divine Force (PS5, PS4)

Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 (PS5, PS4)

Odin Sphere Leifthrasir (PS4)

Unpacking (PS5, PS4)

Planet Coaster: Console Edition (PS5, PS4)

This War of Mine: Final Cut (PS5)

Cloudpunk (PS5, PS4)

Contra: Rogue Corps (PS4)

Tails Noir (PS5, PS4)

Call of the Sea (PS4, PS4)

West of Dead (PS4)

Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness (PS4)

PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls (PS5, PS4)

PlayStation Plus Classics for September

Star Ocean: First Departure R (PS4)

Star Ocean: Till the End of Time (PS4)

Star Ocean: The Last Hope 4K & FHD Remaster (PS4)

Dragon’s Crown Pro (PS4)

Note: Any PS3 titles included in the PS Plus Classics library are, unfortunately, not available in Australia. Though few of them have been added to the library so far, PS3 games are part of Sony’s cloud streaming platform (formerly PlayStation Now), which is included in the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription tier. Regrettably, the Premium subscription tier is also not available in Australia. The highest PS Plus tier available in Australia is Deluxe, which contains every benefit of the Premium tier but the cloud streaming.

We know. It sucks. An oversight we hope will be resolved in the future.

