Target Australia’s Gaming Sale Slashes Nintendo Switch OLED, Switch Lite Prices

Target Australia has decided to throw its hat into the ring of the gaming console sale madness going on right now, discounting Nintendo Switch, Switch Lites and Switch OLEDs even more. If you’d been holding off that bit longer for an even better deal, you’re in luck – these are the cheapest prices available in any brick-and-mortar Australian retailer right now. However, you’d better be speedy, as it looks like these deals are set to bounce in just two days.

Currently, you can cop a Nintendo Switch OLED in either white or the classic neon for $499, down from the $539 RRP – that’s a saving of $40, or almost 10% if you’re a numbers person. The OG Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite are also part of the Target sale, as are Joy-Cons. Clearly, Target Australia is just feeling very Nintendo-coded at the moment. Here’s a full rundown of all the Nintendo products on sale right now:

Target Australia Gaming Sale Deals

There’s a bunch more Switch gear in different colours available in the Target Nintendo flash sale, which you can check out alongside their other gaming deals here. These bargains appear to be available both online and in-store so you can get your handheld gaming fix in a matter of moments, if you so please.

Based on the website, it looks like these products will be back to full price after 29 May, so you’ve got a pretty short window to cop a tasty little deal from the Target sale. Thankfully, if you’re not quite in the market for a Nintendo Switch and are more fiending a PC-style handheld, JB Hi-Fi’s got you – check out our roundups of the best Aussie gaming deals here.

As always, we’ll continue sniffing out the best sales around Australia for you to save you a buck or two on all your favourite gaming gear. Happy shopping, folks!

Image: Target Australia / Nintendo / Xbox / Kotaku Australia