You Can Get $1,000 Worth Of Hellboy And BPRD Comics For $45

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’ve never dipped your toes into the world of Mike Mignola’s Hellboy, today is the day you rectify that mistake. Humble Bundle is currently offering a huge collection of BPRD and Hellboy comics.

This Humble Bundle collects the main Hellboy and the three BPRD series, along with a few extra odds and ends. All up, there are 70 digital items included with a total value of $1,002.19 – but you only have to pay $45.23, which means you’re saving yourself a tidy 95 per cent off with this Humble Bundle. If your exposure to Hellboy is mostly informed by the movies, you’ll be surprised by how different these comic stories are.

If you’ve never read a Hellboy comic before, the series follows the titular character, a hulking half-demon who works for the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense (BPRD), battling various monsters, ghouls and occultists. Drawing heavy inspiration from various pieces of folklore, classic horror stories and old pulp adventures, the series is a fantastic ride and one of the most enduring comic runs of the past 30 years.

As for the BPRD comics, these follow the titular organisation as they protect the world from paranormal threats. This series picks up the frog-monster story thread from the first Hellboy arc and features a fantastic roster of characters (most of which feature in the earlier Hellboy stories, like Abe Sapien and Liz Sherman).

While this is a spin-off series, the BPRD stories play an important role in further expanding the Mignola-verse. The BPRD comics are also just as good as the main Hellboy stories. In other words, BPRD is to Hellboy what Fraiser is to Cheers.

What do you get in the BPRD and Hellboy Humble Bundle?

Image: Dark Horse Comics

The twelve volumes of the main Hellboy series and the two Hellboy in Hell collections are well worth the $45.23, but the inclusion of every BPRD series along with a few one-shots, spin-off graphic novels and anthology collections makes this Humble Bundle incredibly hard to miss.

There are also a couple of prose novels and short story collections – which aren’t written by Mignola – if you prefer your Hellboy stories without pictures. It’s always fun to see how other creators interpret the Hellboy universe.

This Humble Bundle expires on June 4.

Here’s what the basic $1.50 bundle will get you:

B.P.R.D. Volume 1: Hollow Earth and Other Stories

B.P.R.D. Volume 2: The Soul of Venice and Other Stories

B.P.R.D. Volume 3: Plague of Frogs

Here’s what you’ll also get if you pay $15.07:

B.P.R.D. Volume 4: The Dead

B.P.R.D. Volume 5: The Black Flame

B.P.R.D. Volume 6: The Universal Machine

B.P.R.D. Volume 7: Garden of Souls

B.P.R.D. Volume 8: Killing Ground

B.P.R.D. Volume 9: 1946

B.P.R.D. Volume 10: The Warning

B.P.R.D. Volume 11: The Black Goddess

Image: Dark Horse Comics

And here’s what you get when you pay at least $27.14:

B.P.R.D. Volume 12:War on Frogs

B.P.R.D. Volume 13: 1947

B.P.R.D. Volume 14: King of Fear

B.P.R.D.: 1948

B.P.R.D.: Being Human

B.P.R.D.: Vampire

B.P.R.D.: Hell on Earth Volume 1: New World

B.P.R.D.: Hell on Earth Volume 2: Gods and Monsters

B.P.R.D.: Hell on Earth Volume 3: Russia

B.P.R.D.: Hell on Earth Volume 4: The Devil’s Engine & The Long Death

B.P.R.D.: Hell on Earth Volume 5: The Pickens County Horror and Others

B.P.R.D.: Hell on Earth Volume 6: The Return of the Master

B.P.R.D.: Hell on Earth Volume 7: A Cold Day in Hell

B.P.R.D.: Hell on Earth Volume 8: Lake of Fire

B.P.R.D.: Hell on Earth Volume 9: The Reign of the Black Flame

B.P.R.D.: Hell on Earth Volume 10: The Devil’s Wings

B.P.R.D.: Hell on Earth Volume 11: Flesh and Stone

B.P.R.D.: Hell on Earth Volume 12: Metamorphosis

B.P.R.D.: Hell on Earth Volume 13: End of Days

B.P.R.D.: Hell on Earth Volume 14: The Exorcist

B.P.R.D.: Hell on Earth Volume 15: Cometh the Hour

B.P.R.D.: The Devil You Know Volume 1: Messiah

B.P.R.D.: The Devil You Know Volume 2: Pandemonium

B.P.R.D.: The Devil You Know Volume 3: Ragna Rok

Here’s what you’ll also get if you pay $45.23:

Hellboy Volume 1: Seed of Destruction

Hellboy Volume 2: Wake the Devil

Hellboy Volume 3: The Chained Coffin and Others

Hellboy Volume 4: The Right Hand of Doom

Hellboy Volume 5: Conqueror Worm

Hellboy Volume 6: Strange Places

Hellboy Volume 7: The Troll Witch and Others

Hellboy Volume 8: Darkness Calls

Hellboy Volume 9: The Wild Hunt

Hellboy Volume 10: The Crooked Man and Others

Hellboy Volume 11: The Bride of Hell and Others

Hellboy Volume 12: The Storm and the Fury

Hellboy in Hell Volume 1: The Descent

Hellboy in Hell Volume 2: The Death Card

Hellboy: 25 Years of Covers

Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: The Beast of Vargu one-shot

Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: Long Night at Goloski Station one-shot

Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: The Seven Wives Club one-shot

Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: Her Fatal Hour one-shot

Hellboy: Into the Silent Sea OGN

Hellboy vs. Lobster Johnson in The Ring of Death one-shot

Hellboy: Weird Tales

Hellboy Winter Special 2016

Hellboy Winter Special 2017

Hellboy Winter Special 2018

Hellboy Winter Special 2019

Itty Bitty Hellboy

Young Hellboy: The Hidden Land mini-series

Ghost/Hellboy Special

Hellboy: All-Seeing Eye (novel)

Hellboy: Emerald Hell (novel)

Hellboy: An Assortment of Horrors (anthology of short stories)

Hellboy: Odd Jobs (anthology of short stories)

Hellboy: Oddest Jobs (anthology of short stories)

The BPRD and Hellboy Humble Bundle is available here.

Image: Dark Horse Comics