PSA: You Can Save 20% On Nintendo eShop Cards At Coles Next Week

Nintendo will take a whopping 20% off its gift cards at Coles next week.

As spotted by the eagle-eyed deals warlocks over at Aussie Nintendo specialists and friends of the site VOOKS, the gift cards will go on sale in Coles’ next catalogue, dated September 20-26. This creates an excellent opportunity to put some cash on your Nintendo account for a rainy day and save a buck while you’re at it.

The eShop Cards come in three denominations — $15, $30 and $60. A 20% discount means you’re paying $48 for a $60 gift card. Yes, it’s only $12, but in a cost-of-living crisis, twelve bucks is twelve bucks. Combine that with strategic purchases of discounted games during an eShop sale, and you’ll be coming out well ahead. You can scope the current eShop deals here, but here are a few recommendations if we may be so bold: Untitled Goose Game down to $15, Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen down to $6.79, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy down to $13.18.

Yes, buying things on the Switch eShop is now a game in and of itself. Just another fun little facet of life during a cost-of-living crisis.

An important note: The Nintendo eShop has a credit limit of $300. You can’t hold any more than that on your account at any one time. If have more eShop Cards you want to use once you hit the $300 limit, you’ll just have to hold onto them until you’ve spent enough to create a gap.

You can keep an eye on the deal over at OzBargain.

Source: VOOKS

Image: Nintendo, Coles, Kotaku Australia