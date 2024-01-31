Coles Is Giving Away Free Pokèmon Collectibles From Next Week

Pokèmon collectibles are making their way to Coles supermarkets in February, in a move that’s sure to have Australian fans of the franchise ready to duke it out with kids at their local checkout.

Coles is no stranger to a collectible promotion to encourage spending at the major supermarket (not that they need to, given the whole cozzie livs’ crisis means shelling out a house deposit for about three items these days), with previous promos such as the plastic Little Shop items which had shoppers going wild to collect them all for their kids (and themselves). Now, it looks like Pokèmon is the next cab off the rank with the Pokèmon Coles Builder collection.

As first reported by 7news, customers will receive a free Pokèmon Coles Builder character for every $30 spent in a single transaction at Coles supermarkets and Coles Online from February 7. In total, there’ll be 35 characters to collect, including some of the Eeveelutions, Pikachu, and the classic starters. A full lineup of the Pokèmon available to collect was shared by a popular Facebook page – check out the roster below:

Image: Coles, Foodie Mumma Ren

7news reports that “rare” builders may become available throughout the promotion, with fans able to grab a Pokèmon Collector’s Guide and a number of other accessories to purchase alongside the Coles promo. Buyers who purchase selected products from participating brands including Bega, Whiskas, Chux, and Kleenex can also score themselves a bonus Pokèmon Coles Builder.

The Pokèmon Coles Builder collection is part of Coles’ commitment to more sustainable options as opposed to previous plastic collectibles. A spokesperson for the company told 7news that the collectibles are “all made from 100% FSC® certified cardboard sourced from responsibly managed forests and recyclable in household recycling bins at the end of play.” This Pokèmon promotion launches the same day as the Coles Builder Lunchbox Challenge to promote healthier eating for kids.



Personally, I’m gunning for the Alolan Vulpix Pokèmon Coles Builder and will bowl over a kid to get it, if I must (for legal reasons this is a joke). Whether I, or any Pokèmon fan planning to try pick the new Coles Builders up when they become available in the next week, actually does anything with them or they do end up in the trash is simply a mystery, but hey – at least they’re recyclable.

Image: The Pokémon Company