Nintendo’s Parent Guide To Securing Credit Cards From Kids

If you’re a parent, you know. Children can rack up in-game charges if you’re not careful. Not every mum or dad is, or even knows to be, so Nintendo is here to help.

According to the Kyoto-based game maker, the number of billing problems involving younger players has increased. Because of this, Nintendo Japan has released some suggestions for parents, some more brutal than others.

Nintendo points out that during summer vacation, the opportunities for kids to play more video games increases. With this, there are also more opportunities for kids to rack up charges using the credit card info that’s stored on the Switch. Nintendo explained that while some games are free to play, in-game items can cost money, those allowing players to customise or level up their characters.

So, what can parents do? Nintendo suggested the following to avoid unwanted credit card charges:

Delete your credit card information from the Nintendo Switch.

As Nintendo explains, the process is rather simple:

For Nintendo Switch eShop: Select Nintendo eShop on the HOME Menu to launch the Nintendo eShop. Select the Nintendo Account with the credit card information you want to delete. Select the picture of your icon in the upper-right corner to access your Account Information. The name, last four digits, and expiration for the saved credit card will appear under Credit Card Information. Click Delete. If a credit card has not been stored on your account, the Credit Card area will say “Not saved.” Click Delete again to confirm.

If necessary, you can also delete your credit card info from the Nintendo Account website. Here’s how:

Visit the Nintendo Account website and sign in to your Nintendo Account. Click Nintendo Account in the upper-left corner of the screen to access your account settings. Select Shop Menu. The name, last four digits, and expiration for the saved credit card will appear here. Click Delete. If a credit card has not been stored on your account, the Credit Card area will say “No saved credit card information available.” This means that credit card information is also not saved in the Nintendo Switch eShop. Click Delete again to confirm.

Set-up Nintendo eShop restrictions.

Nintendo is quick to point out that eShop Gift Cards can be used to make payments, because while Nintendo doesn’t want your kids to run up unwanted bills, it does want you to spend money.

Here, as Nintendo explains, is how to set up the eShop restrictions:

Log in to your existing parent/guardian Nintendo Account to access your Nintendo Account settings. Click Family group. A list of all supervised accounts in the family group will appear on the screen. Click the Nintendo Account where you want to manage restrictions. Click each setting that you want to adjust: Spending/Purchases on Nintendo Switch eShop and the Nintendo website. Check the box to disable purchases and auto-renewal options on Nintendo Switch AND through the online Game Store. Viewing of content on Nintendo Switch eShop. Check Restrict to restrict the content that can be seen on the Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch. Content will automatically be restricted based on the player’s age. Click Save changes to confirm the change. Not that these only apply to the Switch family of hardware.

Change your password.



Here’s how to change your Nintendo Account password — if your child has figured it out!

Go to the Nintendo Account website and sign in to your Nintendo Account. Select Sign-in and security settings, and then select Edit in the Change Password section. Enter your current password, then select OK. Enter and confirm a new password. Passwords must be at least 8 characters long. Passwords must include a combination of characters from 2 of the following categories: letters, numbers, and punctuation. Click Submit to update the password.

Or if necessary, here’s how to change their password using your account:

Go to the Nintendo Account website and sign in to your Nintendo Account. Select Family group. Click the child’s account that you want to update, then click Sign-in and security settings. Click Edit in the Change password section. If you are prompted to do so, re-enter the Parent or Guardian password and click OK. Enter and confirm a new password. Passwords must be at least 8 characters long. Passwords must include a combination of characters from 2 of the following categories: letters, numbers, and punctuation. Click Submit to update the password.

One other issue Nintendo mentioned is children’s deliberately using their parents’ physical credit cards, calling this a very common problem. Parents might think that their children are too young to know how to use their credit card, but Nintendo points out there are videos online (I guess they’re referring to YouTube?) showing how to shop. According to Nintendo, the most common age range for this issue is between grade school and junior high.

What’s Nintendo’s take on preventing this?

“Put the credit cards you have at home out of reach of your children.”

Excellent advice.