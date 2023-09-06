Starfield Player’s Physics Experiment Involves Cramming 20,000 Potatoes Into A Spaceship, Chaos Ensues

Starfield players have well and truly begun hoarding every item they find (with plenty of snippy comments about it from companions), but one player has taken it to the next level by filling their ship’s cockpit with 20,000 potatoes and sharing a clip of the chaos online.

Reddit user Moozipan posted a video of their ship as they open the door of the cockpit, accompanied by some light bullying from their companion NPC, Sarah – who tells them they’re carrying “too many odds and ends…[it’s] time to let something go.” On opening up the cockpit, we see enough potatoes to feed a small country spill out past the hatch and onto the floor – but it’s not the sheer amount of spuds Moozipan has hoarded that has Starfield fans impressed.

The realism of the potatoes spilling from the overflowing cockpit, before interacting with the hatch as it closes once more has Starfield players praising the game’s physics – which are without a doubt leaps and bounds ahead of the item physics of other previous Bethesda titles.

The clip has me thinking back to every player’s penchant for stocking up on massive wheels of cheese in Skyrim – before unleashing them into the world when over-encumbered (or eating 50 in a sitting, much like in real life), but even in remastered versions of the classic, item physics never looked so good (or didn’t lead to a game crash if enough were dropped into the world at once).

John Linneman from Digital Foundry reshared the Starfield video to X (formerly Twitter), calling it “pretty mind-blowing”. “The fact that these objects all have physics is impressive,” he said.

Starfield has been praised for being mostly bug-free in comparison to other Bethesda titles despite its size, although Bethesda’s Head of Publishing Pete Hines has previously discussed trading off a fully bug-free, “safe” game for more player freedoms.

Whether others have pushed their saves to the limit by completely stacking their ship full of random assortments of items (likely to avoid the rather frustrating encumbrance mechanics) with similar levels of success to Moozipan is up for debate – but cool physics aside, it’s pretty impressive to see someone with so many damn root vegetables in their collection so soon into the game’s release.