It Looks Like Starfield Includes An Elder Scrolls 6 Easter Egg

Starfield contains what appears to be an Easter egg for The Elder Scrolls 6 in the form of a tongue-in-cheek addition to an in-game exhibit – and it looks like Bethesda is well aware of the weight on its shoulders when it comes to delivering a successful Skyrim successor.

A player took to the Starfield subreddit to share the reference with other fans — you can find it at an exhibit in New Homestead, where a very fantasy-esque scroll holder is on display. The exhibit discusses that the ancient scroll that used to be inside has been lost to history. While this on its own could be seen as a smart little reference to the The Elder Scrolls games, given how out-of-place it looks in space — it’s what’s propping the scroll holder up that is perhaps the most interesting part of the Easter egg. The book holding the scroll case in question is a copy of Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations.

Given there are certainly some pretty great expectations for The Elders Scrolls 6, particularly as five years have passed since the first reveal (and pretty much any other official information) and over a decade since Skyrim’s release, this reference in Starfield seems to be a funny nod to the fact Bethesda knows what’s riding on their next mainline The Elder Scrolls title.

Some Reddit users took to the comments to analyse the weight and value of the scroll holder (with a 2.45 mass and 240 value), suggesting that we might be in for more news on May 24, 2024 (24.5.24, see?) — but it could also just be a randomly attributed value, so take their theories with a grain of salt.

Todd Howard himself has gone on the record to say he agrees the initial The Elder Scrolls 6 announcement might have come a bit too early given how far into development the game was at the time, and due to the ongoing work on Starfield. However, with their major space RPG about to fully release after the five-day early access period, all eyes are on Bethesda for the next reveal of any crumbs of TES6 information.