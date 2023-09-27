You Really Don’t Want To Fail Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty‘s First Mission

Cyberpunk 2077 often rewards players for exploring Night City off the beaten path, but not so early in its just-launched Phantom Liberty expansion. Failing one of the DLC’s early objectives won’t just lead to a game over, it will fail the expansion’s entire questline for you.

That discovery recently made the rounds online in a clip shared by Cyberpunk obsessive Synth Potato. As the starting “Dog Eat Dog” mission transitions to “Hole in the Sky,” players are tasked with rescuing a high-value target from certain doom. If they choose to ignore it or take too long to get there the mission becomes a failure, complete with a special mini-epilogue from Keanu Reeves’ Johnny Silverhand. Basically all of the Phantom Liberty main storyline quests then become locked off. Oops.

The VIP in question in “Hole in the Sky” is of course NUSA President Myers. The first part of the mission involves rushing to her crash site. That should be the easiest part, but that apparently wasn’t the case for Synth Potato’s brother. Instead, he drove like a maniac and never reached the objective, accidentally unlocking one of the expansion’s “secret endings” in the process.

“You can straight up fail Cyberpunk Phantom Liberty’s introduction and lose access to the entire DLC’s main quest if you choose to ignore the objective and let Myers die with a special cutscene and line delivery from Johnny if you do so!” Synth Potato tweeted yesterday. “Shout out to my brother for driving like an idiot and finding this lmao Insane attention to detail and an awesome Easter egg.”

This failed ending shows V waking up from a blackout, on the ground in Dogtown. “Your presidential rescue op. Miserable failure,” Johnny Silverhand says. “Honestly though, good fucking riddance.” He then suggests the two of you go on living life, starting by getting a drink.

Thankfully, anyone who accidently gets this ending can still reload their last autosave to go back and try to complete the mission successfully to continue on the Phantom Liberty questline. As Synth Potato points out though, it’s a nice little alternate outcome that adds to what makes the revived, more complete Cyberpunk 2077 experience so rich.