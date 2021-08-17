Keanu Reeves Deserves Better Than This Cyberpunk 2077 Skin

Cyberpunk 2077 has the potential to be a great game. From a story perspective, it’s rock solid, and it spotlights a cast of genuinely compelling characters. Chief amongst those is Keanu Reeves’ Johnny Silverhand, who acts as the lynchpin for every twist and turn in the Cyberpunk 2077 story — to the point where you can’t have the game without him.

Silverhand is an iconic character with an iconic look, buoyed by the inherent charm of Keanu Reeves, aka the internet’s very best friend.

Sadly, new Cyberpunk 2077 DLC is set to mess with those easy vibes.

In a recent update, CD Projekt Red revealed a number of new tweaks and DLC additions coming to the game as the process of rebuilding code and ironing out glitches continues. One of these additions is a new optional skin for Johnny Silverhand which completely changes his look.

If you use the skin, his flak vest and jeans are replaced by a sleeker suit jacket and chain pants — but the most egregious change is his hair, which becomes a half-shaved mess.

Now, the skin gets a lot right. It doubles down on Johnny Silverhand’s weird sexy rocker vibes. The boots and rolled sleeve are also pretty flash. But to shave Keanu Reeves’ hair? That’s a step too far.

For a long time, Reeves was recognisable by his shorter Matrix hairdo, but the 2010s saw the actor adopt a more casual, era-defining medium-length cut. Mainstream audiences were first exposed to this look in John Wick, and it’ll next be seen in The Matrix 4 (which, weirdly enough, is still set to release in December 2021 despite having no marketing materials for it at all).

It’s a great, recognisable hairstyle — and Johnny Silverhand rocked it in his original skin.

See that? It’s cool, it’s casual, and it just plain works. It’s also so distinctly Keanu.

But that new skin? Nah, I’m not having it. The way it falls awkwardly to the side and sticks out at the top just doesn’t feel right. It’s the kind of haircut that’s trying too hard to be cool. It’s the kind of haircut you’d get if you picked up the scissors in lockdown.

Johnny Silverhand deserves better than this.

More importantly, Keanu Reeves deserves better than this.

That head of hair should be untouchable.