Former Call Of Duty Champion Apologizes For Homophobic Slur

Doug “Censor” Martin got heated and started flaming his teammate during a recent Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Twitch stream. Things got so bad that he eventually called the other player a “f*****.” The former two-time national Call of Duty champion immediately took to social media to apologize.

Censor was streaming Modern Warfare 2 on his 283k-follower Twitch channel on October 16 when a particularly bad match saw him begin to berate one of his teammates on the open mic chat. “I don’t respect you period you suck dick at the game bitch fuck off p****,” Censor said during a clip of the stream shared online.” “Unfollow me on social media too you little fucking f*****.”

But I’m in the wrong when @Censor talks to anybody like this on stream😭😭💀 pic.twitter.com/WD1qoPykOc — Kodo (@RealKodoPro) October 17, 2023

The current Boston Breach Call of Duty League team captain took to Twitter later that night to apologize. “I have to be honest with myself and say this now,” he wrote in a tweet sent at around 1:00 a.m. “If I was to wait, this wouldn’t feel right. If you understand I appreciate you, but if you don’t I understand too. Either way, I know this is the only way I want to move forward.”

The Call of Duty content creator, who first made a name for himself by winning the 2011 MLG National Championship for Black Ops, tried to explain himself further in a short video attached to the tweet. “I slipped up and I said a word I shouldn’t have said,” Censor said. “I let someone get under my skin and I said the F-word. I’m not proud about it. I’m not happy about it. I’m definitely disappointed in myself about it because regardless of what anyone is gonna think it’s absolutely not something I stand for or something I say in my private life ever.”

I have to be honest with myself and say this now. If I was to wait, this wouldn’t feel right. If you understand I appreciate you, but if you don’t I understand too. Either way, I know this is the only way I want to move forward. pic.twitter.com/pBUJzVXdkn — Doug (@Censor) October 17, 2023

Online gaming chats are a well-known bastion of toxicity where the tenor can range from heated trash talk to explicit slurs and hate speech. Call of Duty is no different, and live chat in its online matches can often be one of the worst examples, in part due to the sheer breadth and depth of people who buy and play it every year. Censor, a long-time pro who recently suggested Modern Warfare III could be the best Call of Duty ever and is currently aiming to be the oldest Call of Duty world champion ever, said he hopes none of his fans think it’s okay to use homophobic slurs just because they saw him do it.

“That’s not okay, it’s not right, it’s just wrong,” he said. “If you feel some type of way about it I am sorry because it’s the truth.”