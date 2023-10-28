Lego’s Dune Set Is A Big Ornithopter And One Long Baron

Lego is already coming for your 2024 savings—especially if you’re waiting for Dune: Part Two after its delay. Their latest “Icons” set is a 1,369-piece take on the quad-wing Ornithopters from the film, but the real star of the show might be its minifigure collection.

Alongside the Ornithopter—which has foldable wings and deployable landing gears—the set comes 8 figures based on the first of Villeneuve’s Dune movies. The list includes Duncan Idaho and Paul Atreides in their training gear, Lady Jessica in her golden masked dress, Gurney Halleck, Chani, Leto Atreides, and Liet Kynes in their Stillsuits, and then perhaps the highlight of them all: Stellan Skarsgård’s Baron Harkonnen, who comes with his own translucent stand and a very long flowing fabric robe, to pose him ascending on his suspensor belt like he does in the movie:

Incredible. Absolutely incredible.

The Lego Dune Ornithopter won’t release until February 1, 2024—just over a month before Dune: Part Two’s new March 2024 release date. It’ll cost you $249.99, and is available for pre-order now, which Lego doesn’t usually do for some of its big brand sets like this… perhaps an indicator that the company could’ve been ready for Part Two’s original release date. Alas, we’ll have to while the time away pondering our Arrakis, our Dune, and these promo pictures while we wait.

Lego Dune Atreides Royal Ornithopter

Okay, this isn’t even part of the set—it’s not even on the box—but you have to look at this promo image Lego made of the Dune movie logo, faithfully recreated out of Lego hands. Amazing.