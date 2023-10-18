Red Rooster’s New Pickle Burger Is Here For Anyone With An Adult Palate

There aren’t many foods quite as divisive as the humble pickle. You either live for the tangy, salty cucumbers or wince at the mere mention of them — there’s simply no in-between.

The internet has gone bonkers over the topic in recent years. Asking someone whether they like pickles is basically the new “Do you actually like pineapple on pizza????” shebang.

For me, it does say a lot about a person. I adore pickles. They’re an essential element in any burger, as they complement the creaminess and richness of the sauce and cheese and add an acidity that melds perfectly with the savouriness of the chosen protein that fills the bun. I’m literally salivating thinking about it. If you don’t like pickles, personally, it screams the following: coward, meek, milquetoast, even.

Now, the chicken slingers at Red Rooster have decided to put their hats in the ring/rest on the right side of history and release a brand spanking new Picklebird Burger as part of their new range. It’s got two juicy tenders, lettuce, tomato, cheese and, of course, pickle mayo and a hefty helping of pickle slices. Sounds pretty damn delicious to me.

The range also features a bunch of other new additions to the menu, including the Reds Burger, which features its special summer sauce, the Spicy Burger, which is packed with Reds Hot Sauce, and the BBQ Bacon Burger which is smothered in honey BBQ sauce and crispy onions.

You can grab them from your local Red Rooster and on your favourite meal delivery apps right now. You can also purchase each burger as a “triple” (meaning you get three chicken tenders) if you’re feeling extra hungry.

Honestly, if it were up to me, I’d overhaul the entire Red Rooster menu to be pickle-leaning. Think pickle gravy, pickle peas, pickle fries…the opportunities are endless, people.