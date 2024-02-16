Red Rooster’s Just Dropped New Sweet & Sour Fried Chicken (Don’t Tell Big Smoke)

One of life’s great joys is pulling up to a fast food drive-through with a car full of mates and collective anticipation of what’s to come. As you edge ever closer to the order box, it is like edging ever closer to the meaning of life itself. Is all this talk making you uncomfortable? Don’t worry about it; focus on what matters; focus on The Good News.

And what is the good news, pray tell? You may be squawking into your screen as you read this, well let me alleviate your anxieties and spark your imagination — Red Rooster has released new Sweet & Sour Crunch fried chicken. I repeat. New Sweet & Sour Crunch fried chicken. This is not a drill.

I’ve loved Red Rooster since I was a wee lad, playing San Andreas on my PlayStation 2 while scoffing down cheesy nuggets, if only Red Rooster had fried chicken back then. In fact, if only Big Smoke could see this day. Actually, maybe it’s better he doesn’t, lest we have any sweet and sour crunch fried chicken left for the rest of us.

For those playing at home, someone on gtaforums.com broke down what he actually ordered:

5 regular fries

1 large fries

4 regular sodas

2 large sodas

5 burgers

1 six pack of nuggets

1 chicken wrap

1 salad

Plus everyone else’s food he ate:

1 chicken wrap

1 salad

3 sodas

2 burgers

The fried chicken rabbit hole goes deeper. Youtuber WarBear took it a step further with some in-depth investigation in a 2016 video that has almost 10 million views. If you have a spare seven minutes, it’s well worth a watch.

Ideally, you watch it while digging into Red Rooster’s new range of Sweet & Sour Crunch fried chicken. I’m literally doing that right now, and honestly, I don’t think I’ve ever been happier.

So what are you waiting for? Round up your mates, get in the car, and get to your nearest Red Rooster ASAP.

Just don’t tell Big Smoke.

Red Rooster’s new Sweet & Sour Crunch fried chicken range is available now. Go get some. (and get me some too).