This Week In Games Australia: Forza, Total War, Soulsbornes, And More

Welcome back to This Week In Games Australia, your look ahead at all the games you’ll be playing in the next seven days. I certainly hope you’re resting up after PAX Aus if you were lucky enough to attend over the weekend! After last week’s incredibly busy calendar, this week is all about racing, strategy, and Soulslikes.

The week begins with Forza Motorsport getting its full retail release, and its Game Pass Day One drop. Racing enthusiasts need only apply. Total War: Pharaoh and Disgaea 7 arrive for the strategy heads, one significantly crunchier than the other. And finally, for those still waiting for a sequel to Bloodborne, there’s Lords of the Fallen, a game we previewed last month that feels like it should scratch your very particular itch.

Without further ado, here’s what you’ll be playing this week.

October 10

Forza Motorsport (XSX, PC)

Also on Game Pass Day One. Read our review here.

Harvest Island (PC)

Lil Gator Game (PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO)

Long Days Gone (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

October 11

Honkai Star Rail (PS5)

Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission (PS5, NS)

Survivor: Castaway Island (PS5, NS)

Terra Alia: The Language of Discovery RPG (NS)

Total War: Pharaoh (PC)

October 12

Cook, Serve, Delicious (NS)

Devil Engine: Complete Edition (PS5, XSX, NS, PS4, XBO)

Skabma Snowfall (NS)

Talisman: 40th Anniversary Collection (NS, PS4)

October 13

Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless (PS5, PC, NS, PS4)

Humankind: Heritage Edition (PS5)

Lords of the Fallen (PS5, XSX, PC)

Red Dead Redemption (NS, PS4)

