This Week In Games Australia: Spider-Man 2, Super Mario Bros Wonder, And Stacks More

Welcome back to This Week In Games Australia, your look ahead at everything you’ll be playing in the next seven days. This week, it’s all about Friday with two mammoth titles landing together — Spider-Man 2 and Super Mario Bros Wonder. You’ll be able to read our Spider-Man 2 review at 1 AM AEDT on Tuesday morning.

Beyond Spidey and Mario, however, there’s still quite a bit on. Sonic Superstars launches this week, a throwback to classic Mega Drive era Sonic with a modern aesthetic, putting the ol’ Blue Blur back in conversation with his old rival Mario. The excellent Devolver indie Wizard With A Gun drops this week and well worth a look. Hellboy: Web of Wyrd arrives — that art style is chef’s kiss, but will it be any good? Endless Dungeon and Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 drop together, and Slay the Princess finally, finally arrives.

October 16

Cloudpunk (XSX)

Empty Shell (PC)

Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake (PS5, XSX)

October 17

Cyber Knights: Flash Point (PC)

Early access launch

Iron Meat (PC)

Skull Island: Rise of Kong (PS5, NS)

Sonic Superstars (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

Undying (PC)

Vlad Circus: Descend Into Madness (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

Wizard With A Gun (PS5, XSX, PC)

October 18

The Awakener: Forgotten Oath (PC)

Hellboy: Web of Wyrd (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

Kona II: Brume (PC)

The Troop (PC)

October 19

Endless Dungeon (PS5, XSX, PC, PS4, XBO)

Everspace 2: Stellar Edition (PS5)

Retail release

Forgive Me Father (NS, PS4)

Retail release

Forgive Me Father 2 (PC)

Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova (PC)

The Gap (PS5, XSX, PC, PS4, XBO)

Gargoyles Remastered (PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

The Jackbox Party Pack 10 (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4)

Laika: Aged Through Blood (PC)

Scorn (PS5)

Retail release

World of Horror (PC)

October 20

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (PS5)

Slay the Princess (PC)

Super Mario Bros Wonder (NS)

