Your Xbox Captures Will Now Delete After 90 Days, Start Saving Your Old Ones

Your Xbox is about to set a hard limit on how long it will hold onto any captures you make. Any footage captured by your Xbox and stored on the Xbox Network (a process that occurs automatically) will be deleted after 90 days and will be applied retroactively. For those who want to keep their recordings for posterity or uploading to other platforms, the good news is that the first round of deletions won’t begin until January next year.

As spotted by Kotaku Australia community member djbear, Xbox communicated this change in a direct message to console owners and Xbox PC app users. You’ll find it in your Xbox message inbox on console and in the PC app.

Screenshot: Kotaku Australia

The message reads:

Due to a new policy starting October 1st, 2023, existing and new captures on the Xbox Network will be automatically deleted after 90 days. The first deletions will start in January 2024.

Forewarned is forearmed, as they say, so what better time to back up your old game clips before they disappear forever? Captures stored on your Xbox console can be transferred to your OneDrive account or removed to an external hard drive if you have one lying around. Xbox has a guide on exactly how to transfer your captures to external storage right over here.

Thanks to djbear for pointing this out to us on the Kotaku Australia Discord server!

Image: iStock, Pedro Truffi