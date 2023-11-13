Baldur’s Gate 3 Speedrunner Races To Bear Sex

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player has just set the world record for speedrunning to steamy bear sex with the Druid companion Halsin in just under an hour, a feat that would typically take the average player much longer to accomplish.

Read More: Baldur’s Gate 3 Players Now Speedrunning Sex

Speedruns of Larian Studios’ Dungeons & Dragons-based RPG have proliferated since the game launched on August 3. Some players have rolled credits on the game in under five minutes, while others have focused on skipping the boring bits to get laid as quickly as possible. Like speedrun categories often do, these sex speedruns have started a whole new community, with folks competing for the best coitus times as documented on speedrun tracker Speedrun.com. For the standard Sex% category, in which the goal was to have sex with anyone as fast as possible, the Githyanki fighter Lae’zel was typically the main target since she was easy to romance, but following a patch that shook the Sex% speedrun fandom, she must be courted more before you can bed her.

Now, though, a BG3 player has created a new, longer category, Bear%. You might remember that, before the game’s release, Larian shared a jaw-dropping scene of the Druid Halsin and the vampire Astarion laying it bear, getting hot and sweaty in a forest. Well, enjoying some bear sex with Halsin as quickly as possible is the goal of this new category.

Weedmoder

Speedrunner Weedmoder posted a YouTube video on November 12 showing off their Bear% speedrun, which clocked in at 50 minutes and 30 seconds. They started out with escaping the Nautiloid, the game’s de facto tutorial section, by jumping straight through the location and clearing large distances. Immediately after emerging from the Nautiloid, Weedmoder then used the “Shadowboxing” technique, which involves cramming the Cleric Shadowheart’s corpse into a coffin, in order to save the Grove and skip right to Act 2 of Baldur’s Gate 3. This set them up to complete Halsin’s romance questline by rescuing our furry BF.

All throughout the speedrun, Weedmoder provided detailed explanations for each action they took. They explained that playing as a wizard lets you bypass tons of dialogue and combat encounters with the enhanced leap movement spell. After making plenty of precise jumps, saving and flirting with Halsin, kidnapping Shadowheart twice, and proving they were worthy of the Druid’s love, Weedmoder then took Halsin to bed (in bear form, mind you) in a rather sweat-inducing sex scene.

Kotaku reached out to Weedmoder for comment.

Thanks to Weedmoder’s work creating this run, there’s now a Bear% category for Baldur’s Gate 3 on Speedrun.com. With the YouTuber in the process of uploading a shorter video to condense the strategies used, I’ve no doubt that someone will come along and get Halsin to put out much faster than Weedmoder did. Only time will tell.