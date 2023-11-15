Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton Is Coming To Fortnite And He’s Bringing His Dog

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton and his beloved bulldog Roscoe are the latest real-world celebrities getting an official Fortnite Icons Series skin.

The collaboration was announced ahead of this weekend’s Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix. The Hamilton skin pack features the man himself, fashionable as ever, along with a variant that puts him in … well, I’m quite sure what it is. A high-tech racing suit? Power armour? Uncertain.

The item shop bundle also comes with a flaming sword melee weapon, a backpack that puts Roscoe on his back, and a surfboard glider with Roscoe sat at the front.

What’s most interesting about the skin is that it does not feature any Formula 1 branding whatsoever. The Hamilton skin bears the signature yellow of his helmet, but with pink and purple accents. The teal-on-black or silver aesthetics of the Mercedes AMG F1 team of which he is a part are nowhere to be seen. This is an agreement purely between Hamilton’s camp and Epic. One imagines Formula 1 would have put its hand out for boatloads of cash had it gotten involved.

Hamilton joins a small roster of real-world athletes to grace the Fortnite item shop, including tennis star Naomi Osaka, American footballer Patrick Mahomes, real footballer Neymar Jr, John Cena, and LeBron James. He is the first Formula 1 driver to appear in the game.

As an Aussie, I feel it is only right that Epic now adds a Daniel Riccardo skin as well. He will compliment the Lazarbeam tradie skin quite well, I think.

LH44 will arrive in the Fortnite item shop on Saturday, November 18, at 11 AM AEDT.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix begins on Sunday, November 19, at 5 PM AEDT. Yes, that’s right. The Vegas GP is on so late in the US that Aussies get a race held at a reasonable hour. You can watch it on Kayo.

Image: Epic Games