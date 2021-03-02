Finally, Fortnite Has An Australian Tradie

Fortnite‘s march to subsume every entertainment franchise in the planet into its Kraken-esque metaverse will seemingly never end. But this time around, Epic has actually added something sensible and logical to growing collection of ultimate Fortnite warriors: the humble Aussie tradie.

The iconic yellow hi-vis vest, buckle, tank top look comes courtesy of Australian influencer Lannan ‘Lazarbeam’ Eacott, the latest content creator to officially have their likeness added to the battle royale. Given that Eacott started life as a tradie before becoming one of the country’s — and Fortnite‘s — biggest influencers, it’s actually really sweet to see that replicated in-game instead of another franchise that won’t be getting remastered for another decade.

Also, as the Aussie noted, it’s pretty funny to have hi-vis vests rolling around a game that features so much building. If anything, Fortnite should have had more Australian tradies in there sooner.

Rather than do something over the top with my skin i wanted to honour my beginnings. Also I think its really fucking funny to have a tradie in Fortnite. Hope you enjoy it 🙂 pic.twitter.com/8zLx2GObAY — LAZAR???? (@Lazarbeam) March 1, 2021

The Lazarbeam bundle, which comes with the tradie skin, a Bunnings-like hammer (not with actual Bunnings embroidery, obviously, because even Epic wouldn’t take on that fight), and a “Lunch Break” emote that showcases the player smashing a meat pie, will be available for purchase from March 5. You’ll be able to get it sooner by playing in the Lazar & Fresh’s Super Knockback from tomorrow, though.

“It’s surreal seeing yourself depicted in a video game like Fortnite, so I was eager to add some Australian inspiration from my tradie roots when designing the Outfit and Bundle. And who doesn’t love a meat pie,” Lazarbeam said in a release.

And, honestly, fair.