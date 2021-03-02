See Games Differently

Finally, Fortnite Has An Australian Tradie

1
Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 1 hour ago: March 2, 2021 at 11:12 am -
Filed to:fortnite
lazarbeam
Finally, Fortnite Has An Australian Tradie
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Fortnite‘s march to subsume every entertainment franchise in the planet into its Kraken-esque metaverse will seemingly never end. But this time around, Epic has actually added something sensible and logical to growing collection of ultimate Fortnite warriors: the humble Aussie tradie.

The iconic yellow hi-vis vest, buckle, tank top look comes courtesy of Australian influencer Lannan ‘Lazarbeam’ Eacott, the latest content creator to officially have their likeness added to the battle royale. Given that Eacott started life as a tradie before becoming one of the country’s — and Fortnite‘s — biggest influencers, it’s actually really sweet to see that replicated in-game instead of another franchise that won’t be getting remastered for another decade.

Also, as the Aussie noted, it’s pretty funny to have hi-vis vests rolling around a game that features so much building. If anything, Fortnite should have had more Australian tradies in there sooner.

The Lazarbeam bundle, which comes with the tradie skin, a Bunnings-like hammer (not with actual Bunnings embroidery, obviously, because even Epic wouldn’t take on that fight), and a “Lunch Break” emote that showcases the player smashing a meat pie, will be available for purchase from March 5. You’ll be able to get it sooner by playing in the Lazar & Fresh’s Super Knockback from tomorrow, though.

“It’s surreal seeing yourself depicted in a video game like Fortnite, so I was eager to add some Australian inspiration from my tradie roots when designing the Outfit and Bundle. And who doesn’t love a meat pie,” Lazarbeam said in a release.

And, honestly, fair.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.