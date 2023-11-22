LEGO Teases A Fortnite Crossover With Bricked Up Loot Llama

LEGO has teased a collaboration with Fortnite in a new tweet, after leaks last week mentioned an in-game crossover between the massive toy brand and Epic’s battle royale.

LEGO has previously collaborated with a number of major video games in the form of brick sets, including Sonic The Hedgehog and Animal Crossing. However, this latest collab with Fortnite is most likely in-game when paired with news from prominent leakers who suggested a new crossover dropping in early December could allow players to play as LEGO characters, as well as mine props and ores around the map, among other details.

A recent post from LEGO’s official X (formerly Twitter) account seems to at least confirm the collaboration side of things, after the brand posted an image of the Fortnite Loot Llama (or Supply Llama, if you want to get technical) made out of LEGO blocks alongside a thinking emoji caption.

The post doesn’t provide any further details on what exactly is coming to Fortnite, but given we’re in the official teaser stage, it looks like we’ll know more soon. While all signs point to this being an in-game crossover at this point, it’s not hard to imagine that physical LEGO Fortnite sets could be on the horizon given the game’s building mechanics. Just imagine: your own LEGO Tilted Towers or Battle Bus set – there are so many options.

The LEGO Fortnite collaboration comes during a massive boom in players for the battle royale, with the most recent season seeing a return to the original map and introduction of classic vehicles such as the shopping trolley. The game reached a record player count only this month, and November has continued to be stacked with collaborations from Stranger Things to F1’s Lewis Hamilton (and his dog, Roscoe).

The Chapter 4 finale event, The Big Bang, was officially announced by Epic Games and set for December 2 (early morning on December 3 for us Aussies), and is said to mark “a new beginning” for Fortnite. While details beyond time and place have been pretty sparse, Eminem has teased his own collaboration via a tweet – so it’s looking like this will be a big one.



All in all, it’s been a massive month for the game, between Fortnite OG, an Eminem collaboration, fan backlash over age restrictions on skins, and now a LEGO crossover. We’re likely to see all these teasers, leaks, and whispers bubble to the surface in the form of more official confirmation and details very shortly as the start of December draws near.

