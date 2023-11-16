Modern Warfare III’s Latest Patch Runs Into ‘Unforeseen Issues’

Sledgehammer Games and Treyarch have dropped a new update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III that was intended to bring numerous fixes to the game. And while the released patch did still address issues with the shooter’s performance, most notably during parts of the Zombies campaign and in the launcher menu, some aspects of the update have been postponed after the devs encountered unexpected difficulties with pushing them through.

In a November 15 blog post on the game’s official website, the two studios broke down what update 1.33 was intended to address. Some of those fixes were implemented as planned, including various stability and map fixes, as well as specific tweaks to game modes (Team Deathmatch’s score limit has been increased from 75 to 100 points) and weapon progression (bolt attachments for the KATT-AMR sniper rifle now unlock when they’re supposed to). However, Sledgehammer Games and Treyarch have since noted that not every change planned for the update was applied due to “unforeseen issues,” with key problems such as Multiplayer weapon balancing and some Zombies gameplay fixes coming in the next available update. All of this is outlined and tracked on the teams’ public Trello board.

That said, update 1.33 still contains an important fix for the Zombies campaign. There was an issue which caused missions in Act 2 and Act 3 to not auto-queue, with players reporting they’d have to leave the session after each mission in order to start the next one. This update should rectify that problem so you can continue playing through the story without having to back out of the match.

There’s also a fix to a crash you might’ve encountered when moving through Modern Warfare III’s Progression or Store tabs in the Launcher Menu while waiting in the queue, which should make your lobby experience a bit smoother.

Elsewhere in update 1.33 are some general tweaks to the single-player campaign, including fixes for PC players who ran into crashes during the restart sequence after updating the game, as well as for bugs that resulted in error messages when launching the campaign, gameplay-related crashes in the Oligarch mission, and more. You can check out the patch notes below:

CoD: Modern Warfare III Update 1.33 Patch Notes

GLOBAL

COD HQ

Players will no longer encounter a blank screen where MWIII tiles are expected.

Fixed an issue console Players where cross-launching from one game to another disbanded parties containing a split-screen Player.

Fixed an issue for PC Players which selective installs were not available to play after the installation was completed.

A fix has been implemented to solve several crashes that occurred during the application start-up sequence.

STABILITY & PERFORMANCE

PC Players with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs can now use DLSS 3 across all modes in Call of Duty Modern Warfare III. With DLSS NVIDIA Super Resolution and Frame Generation, DLSS 3 multiplies performance by up to 1.8X to enhance your PC experience.

Fixed a bug in which some console Players would encounter an error upon being invited to a Party.

Fixed a bug in which some console Players were pushed to the Main Menu after selecting certain items in the Battle Pass.

Resolved a bug in which some Players were kicked back to the MultiPlayer lobby after attempting to matchmake in any Playlist.

Addressed account-based issues that prevented offline play.

CAMPAIGN

STABILITY & PERFORMANCE

Resolved a crash that occurred for PC Players during the game’s restart sequence after an update.

Resolved a bug that resulted in Players receiving an error message when trying to launch Campaign.

Resolved an issue causing DEV ERROR 12510 after attempting to start the Operation 627 mission.

Fixed a bug that forced Players to skip cinematic cutscenes when a controller was disconnected.

Fixed multiple gameplay-related crashes in the Oligarch mission.

Resolved a crash that occurred after deploying a Cruise Missile in the Reactor mission.

GAMEPLAY

Completion rewards will now be properly awarded if the Player closes the application during the Credits sequence.

141 Ready Achievement will now properly track the lowest difficulty used to complete a mission.

Fixed a bug in which the functionality of all the Ziplines and Ascenders in the map disappeared after canceling a climb animation.

Fixed a bug in which the Player could not interact with Equipment pickups while quick-drawing a Handgun.

MULTIPLAYER

UIX

Bug Fixes

Enemy Player elevation will now be properly displayed on the Minimap.Fixed a bug in which Playlists would disappear from the Main Menu for some console Players.Prompt to View Gamercard on the Scoreboard now functions as expected for console players.Promoting a Player to Party Leader will no longer allow them to attempt to matchmake for locked Playlists.

PROGRESSION

Weapons

Addressed an issue that prevented Bolt Attachments from being unlocked at the expected Weapon Level for the KATT-AMR (Sniper Rifle).

Challenges

Introduced new requirements for the Priceless Camo challenge for the WSP Swarm (Submachine Gun).Get 10 Operator Double Kills while in Tac-Stance.Resolved issues that prevented several Challenges from tracking completion progress.Corrected unlock challenge tracking conditions for BBQ (Operator).

MAPS

Terminal

Players can no longer plant at the A bombsite from an unintended location in Search and Destroy.

Popov Power

Players will no longer spawn in enemy territory in the Invasion mode.

MODES

Team Deathmatch

Increased match score limit from 75 to 100.

Ground War

Addressed an issue causing DEV ERROR 841 during normal gameplay.

Be on the lookout for an Experimental Playlist in the coming days, featuring enemy Player outlines! More details to come.

WEAPONS & ATTACHMENTS

MCW (Assault Rifle)

Increased hipfire control during sustained fire.

BAS-B (Battle Rifle)

Increased hipfire control during sustained fire.Increased hipfire control during sustained fire.

MTZ Interceptor (Marksman Rifle)

Increased hipfire control during sustained fire.

Renetti (Handgun)

Increased hipfire control during sustained fire. JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit (Conversion Kit) Thermo-Optic X9 and SZ VORTEX-90 Optic Attachments can now be toggled as expected.

Thermo-Optic X9 and SZ VORTEX-90 Optic Attachments can now be toggled as expected. TYR (Handgun)

Increased hipfire control during sustained fire.Odin’s Judgement (Trigger Action)Decreased trigger response time to the intended 210ms duration.

COSMETICS

Gun Screen audio will now play as expected upon pressing the preview button.

Tracer Pack: Hellsing Operator Bundle

Fixed a bug in which Alucard was missing his handgun in the Operator preview.

ZOMBIES

GAMEPLAY

Addressed an issue that prevented missions in Act 2 and Act 3 from auto-queueing while in-game.

STABILITY

Fixed a crash encountered when Players navigated to the Store or Progression tab in the Launcher Menu while queuing.

Various stability and map fixes.

