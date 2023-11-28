The Last Of Us Season 2 Will Include Some Stuff From Cut Levels

Earlier this year, The Last of Us on HBO became one of the biggest shows of 2023 and racked up rave reviews from fans of the original game and newcomers alike. And now Neil Druckmann, co-creator of both the game and the show, has hinted that some cut content from 2020’s The Last of Us Part II will be included in the next season.

In case you missed it, HBO’s The Last of Us was a massive hit for the network and turned the video game franchise into a full-on pop culture phenomenon, with SNL parodying it and likely even your grandparents talking about what Joel did at the end. And while the show probably won’t return before 2025 due to the recent Hollywood strikes, we’ve learned a bit more about what to expect in season two, which is going to adapt events from the second game.

In addition to improved visuals and technical performance, the recently announced remastered PS5 version of Naughty Dog’s critically acclaimed sequel will showcase some unfinished content from the game with developer commentary. And in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Druckmann teased that content from one of The Last of Us Part II Remastered’s “Lost Levels” is planned to make an appearance in the show’s second season.

“As a tease, I will say there is at least one element from a cut level that is planned [for] the show,” Druckmann said. “I say that with the caveat that we haven’t started filming the show yet and all things are subject to change based on what we ultimately feel will be best for the show.”

Naughty Dog / PlayStation

“The Lost Levels are very much focused on offering a sneak peek into The Last of Us Part II’s original development and deepen fans’ appreciation for the studio’s creative work. While the TV show has diverged from the original works to suit the medium and likely will again, these levels are not meant to be indicative of work on the HBO show, which is separate from Part II Remastered’s development,” Druckmann explained.

According to Druckmann, these cut levels won’t be finished but will be playable and will include new developer commentary. He added that including these unfinished levels is an attempt to “lift the curtain on the development process.” And now that we know something from one of these cut levels will likely be included in season two of the HBO show, I guess it’s also a playable teaser, too.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered is set to launch on January 19, 2024 exclusively on PS5. The second season of The Last of Us doesn’t have an official release date yet but is expected to air in 2025.