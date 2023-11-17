The Last Of Us Part II Remastered Is Real, Out Next Year

The existence of The Last of Us Part II Remastered has leaked via a PlayStation Store listing that was spotted by fans online. A trailer has also leaked, which includes a release date of January 19, 2024.

On November 17, a reputed listing for the yet-to-be-confirmed remaster was leaked online. The new remastered The Last of Us sequel will seemingly feature “native PS5 enhancements,” including a “a host of graphical improvements” and faster loading times.

BREAKING: The first look at the new The Last of Us: Part II Remastered trailer provided by @InsiderGamingIG https://t.co/wOT2Kcc9DE pic.twitter.com/9ss9sLn5GO — Naughty Dog Central (@NaughtyNDC) November 17, 2023

The store listing also mentions “No Return” which is described as a “roguelike survival mode experience.” Here’s the full description of that apparent new mode:

Survive as long as you can in each run, as you choose your path through a series of randomized encounters. Play as a host of different unlockable characters, some never-before playable in The Last of Us franchise, each with unique gameplay traits. The variety of challenges feature different foes and memorable locations from throughout Part II, all culminating in tense boss battles.

This remastered edition of The Last of Us Part II will also feature “Lost Levels” that will let players explore “early-development versions” of levels not seen in the main game. Some other interesting tidbits from the store listing include:

Hours of new developer commentary.

A new mode that lets you play the famous guitar minigame freely.

A speedrun-focused mode

New unlockable weapon and character skins for Abby and Ellie.

This new remaster will seemingly be exclusive to PS5 and launches on January 19, 2024. The leaked trailer and store listing didn’t make mention of a PC port.

This leak seemingly confirms rumors and reports from earlier this year about a Last of Us Part II remaster or PS5 upgrade. Back in July 2023, Last of Us composer Gustavo Santaolalla suggested during an interview that an upgraded port of some kind was in the works.

