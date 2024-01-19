PlayStation Is Refunding Pre-Orders Of The Last of Us Part II Remastered If You Digitally Own The PS4 Original

The Last of Us Part II Remastered is out today, and if you digitally pre-ordered the game at full price but already own a digital PS4 copy of the original, you’ve likely received a refund from PlayStation.

For users who own the game in its original form digitally, The Last of Us Part II Remastered will only set you back a $15 (AUD) upgrade fee on launch – but some fans who fall under this category pre-ordered the game digitally at the full price of $74.95.

PlayStation has identified those who did so, and as a “gesture of goodwill” are refunding their purchases so they can buy the much cheaper The Last of Us Part II Remastered digital upgrade instead, saving you just shy of $60. For those receiving a refund, don’t worry – you’ll still receive any pre-order bonuses included in your original pre-order.

Users receiving a refund on The Last of Us Part II Remastered will have received a message from the PlayStation Store explaining the situation, which reads:

“Thank you for your pre-order of The Last of Us Part II Remastered from the PlayStation Store. As an owner of the PS4 digital version of The Last of Us Part II, a digital upgrade to the PS5 digital version will be available at a deeply discounted price on launch day 19/1/24.”

“We don’t want you to lose out on that opportunity so, as a gesture of good will, we have refunded your purchase for the pre-order of the PS5 version of The Last of Us Part II Remastered so that you may purchase the digital upgrade on launch day. Rest assured that by purchasing the digital upgrade, you will also receive any pre-order bonuses included in your original pre-order. The refund amount is paid back to your original payment method.”

“This may take up to 60 days to appear on your statement. If for any reason we are unable to issue the refund to your original payment method, the amount will be credited to your PlayStation Network wallet.”

For non-Aussies, this refund amount (and the cost of a digital upgrade for The Last of Us Part II Remastered) will obviously vary depending on your location, but either way if you fall into this category, you’ll have some extra cash back in your bank account very soon. It appears that this is all automatic, so there’s no need to contact PlayStation to get this sorted if you think you’re due a refund – they’ve got you covered.

In our review of The Last of Us Part II Remastered, Lauren Rouse described the release as “essentially Naughty Dog’s Game of the Year edition for The Last of Us Part 2…but all it’s asking for is $20* (assuming you already own the PS4 version),” and said the value for money for those who were simply upgrading made it a “no-brainer upgrade” for fans.



Will you be playing The Last of Us Part II Remastered, or did you receive a refund for your pre-order? Let us know in the comments.

*The Last Of Us Part II Remastered was originally meant to cost $20 for a digital upgrade, however users have spotted that the Australian PlayStation store appears to only be charging $15 for the upgrade currently.

Image: Naughty Dog