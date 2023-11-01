Nintendo Switch Twitch App Going To The Big App Farm In The Sky As Support Ends

Twitch has confirmed it will be ending support for its app on Nintendo Switch. According to a recently updated support page for the app, new users won’t be able to download the Twitch app from the Nintendo eShop from 6 November, and existing users will lose access to the app from 31 January 2024.

It looks like Twitch was listening to user feedback on the app’s issues, although its response is perhaps not what Nintendo Switch owners were hoping for – rather than fixing it, it’ll now be fully removed. The support page advises users to continue watching Twitch via their web browser or one of the other supported devices like mobiles and competing consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The Twitch app launched on the Nintendo Switch eShop in November 2021, allowing users to browse and watch live content, VODs, and clips, as well as chat using a smartphone in a ‘companion experience’ with the handheld console.

However, ever since the app’s launch, it’s been subject to a whole host of complaints due to its barebones feature set. Often cited is the lack of chat viewability without another device, the inability to subscribe to creators or even broadcast your own Switch gameplay. Other users also complained that browsing proved difficult, and some reported frequent crashes.

In a statement shared with The Verge, Twitch spokesperson Gabriella Raila said they “recently made the difficult decision to remove the Twitch app from the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo remains a valued partner, and we appreciate all of the support the Switch community has provided to Twitch and our streamers.”

If you’re keen to check out just what the Twitch app on Nintendo Switch is like before it’s gone forever, you’ve got a few more days to download it before it becomes unavailable to new users, or if you’re already a user and a fan of it, savour it while it lasts before it goes to the big app farm in the sky in January.

