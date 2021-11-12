See Games Differently

Twitch On Switch Lets You Take Livestreams On The Go, But There’s A Catch

David Smith

Published 56 mins ago: November 12, 2021 at 11:12 am -
Filed to:new nintendo switch
Nintendonintendo switchnintendo switch oledswitchtwitchtwitch chattwitch streams
Twitch On Switch Lets You Take Livestreams On The Go, But There’s A Catch

Twitch has finally launched an app for the Nintendo Switch, allowing users to watch live streams on the go.

A note before we begin: Twitch. Switch. There’s going to be a lot of rhyming in this piece, let’s just get that out of the way right at the top. Okay, let’s proceed.

Though the Switch still lacks a great many video streaming apps that are available on other platforms, the addition of the Twitch app marks an important step forward. Twitch becomes really only the second major video app on the Switch platform, with Netflix remaining curiously silent. Netflix was quick to get on board with previous Nintendo hardware, but for whatever reason it remains uninterested in the Switch.

What’s important to note about this new Switch Twitch is that it’s watch-only. You can’t stream to Twitch via the app the way you can on the PS5 or the Xbox. If you want to stream Switch games, you’ll still be using your PC and capture card.

A quick check of the Australian Nintendo Switch eShop reveals the app is now available in Australia as well.

The app itself is quite basic, though retains a similar front-end to that of the PS5 and Xbox versions. What’s interesting is that, despite the Switch’s touchscreen and keyboard controls, you can’t participate in chat. You can’t even have it scrolling alongside. Instead, you can link the Twitch app on your smartphone via QR code to get involved which, if we’re honest, is a bit strange. Honestly, this is probably just a matter of how much screen real estate Twitch could feasibly use in handheld or tabletop mode. Video, chat and an onscreen keyboard would create a very cluttered interface indeed.

As far as we can see, there’s no way to buy subscriptions, bits or cheers either. That has all likely been shuffled over to the smartphone app.

It’s still Twitch on the Switch, though, so we’ll take it.

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. He has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.