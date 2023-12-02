Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Working Metro And More In Last Big Update

Between Cyberpunk 2077’s big 2.0 overhaul and its lengthy Phantom Liberty story expansion, it might have seemed like the game’s developers were done with the open-world RPG’s three-year turnaround. But today CD Projekt Red confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 will still get some big features in one last 2.1 update, including fans’ long-requested metro system for Night City.

Update 2.1 arrives on December 5 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC alongside the release of the Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition. During a livestream today, the game’s developers revealed it will include a fully functional metro, replayable car races, boss fight improvements, accessibility features, and other changes and additions. The metro system will include five lines, over a dozen stations, and the ability to travel in real time or fast-forward.

Now that you watched our newest episode of REDstreams – here is a handy reminder of some of the new features coming to #Cyberpunk2077 next week. ❤️‍🔥 What are you the most excited about? 👀 pic.twitter.com/2MJhz1sV7h — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) December 1, 2023

The metro, or subway as we in the states might call it, has been something players have been asking for since the game came out back in 2020. Night City has a fast-travel system a sprawling network of roads you can drive on, but there was never any actual public transportation system players could hop on to get around more quickly and feel more immersed in its dense, neon-fueled dystopia.

A staple of cyberpunk pastiche, a metro was featured in early trailers and inthe Edgerunners Netflix spin-off, but there was no functioning equivalent in the game. Players had even previously been told straight up that a functioning subway system was never coming to the game as recently as March of this year.

Gif: CD Projekt Red / Kotaku

But now it’s a reality. Players will soon be able to turnstile hop, miss their train, or get on the wrong one just like anxious urbanites everywhere. Some fans are even wondering if this means there could be shootouts on train cars, a real-life nightmare scenario every Cyberpunk 2077 player will now be dreaming of.

Update 2.1 will also bring a bevy of new accessibility features, from bigger font sizes and aim assists to colorblind modes and the option to turn off hacking timers. Car races will also become replayable to unlock discounts for better cars. Boss fights like the Adam Smasher encounter in the late game are getting improved to make them more challenging. He’ll now sport a Sandevistan like in the Netflix anime. And motorcycle handling will be fixed with new riding mechanics.

We don’t have the full 2.1 patch notes yet, which are likely to include tons more fixes, tweaks, and other new gameplay twists. CD Projekt Red is even promising a few “new secrets to discover” after the update goes live. If you thought you were finally done with Night City, you were wrong.