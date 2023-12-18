Elden Ring Shadow Of The Erdtree DLC Release Window May Have Just Leaked

The Elden Ring DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree, may have just had its release date leaked by a controller listing.

There’s not been much news about Elden Ring’s next DLC since it was announced. The last info drop for fans came from a FromSoftware producer, confirming Shadow of the Erdtree would add new characters and battles. Many fans were hoping more details might drop during The Game Awards earlier this month, only to find that FromSoftware was notably absent from the trailerfest. Ongoing rumours of the DLC dropping in line with the game’s two-year anniversary in February 2024 have now been given some credits, thanks to a new leak.

Keen-eyed Redditors spotted a listing online for the Thrustmaster x Elden Ring collaboration controller, which promises to “sync with the new ‘Shadow of the Erdtree’ expansion release – Elden Ring anniversary” directly below a February 2024 availability date for the product. Given the asterisks on both lines, it looks like these two pieces of information could be linked.

The page has since been taken down, with some Reddit users believing this may be due to the listing leaking legitimate info. Screenshots and backups of the page have been continually scrubbed from the internet as they crop up, so it seems like someone at FromSoftware has possibly had a very busy day keeping on top of this, if true. It’s also worth noting that Thrustmaster is an official Bandai Namco partner, only lending further credence to the rumour.

On top of the possible Elden Ring DLC release window leak, the listing also includes a roadmap of future Thrustmaster collaboration controllers. This includes themed Malenia and Ranni designs, with the “release to be synchronised with 2025 Elden Ring major keybeat or new game expansion.” While this isn’t cold hard evidence of a second DLC on the horizon for 2025, it certainly does seem to suggest fans can expect something to drop.

Whatever the case may be, we’re likely to see more rumours and potential leaks crop up as that February 2024 window creeps ever closer (oh god why won’t time slow down). If FromSoftware does plan to drop Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree to align with the second anniversary, we’d expect to see some sort of official word or marketing pretty soon, given how massive the game has been.

We’ll be keeping our eye out for more info as we come into the new year – whenever it actually comes out, will you be playing Shadow of the Erdtree? Let us know in the comments.

Lead Image Credit: FromSoftware