Epic Games Says Fortnite OG Will Return In 2024

Fortnite OG went absolutely gangbusters when Chapter 4, Season 5 dropped at the start of November, and now Epic Games has confirmed it’ll see a return in 2024 at some point.

Fortnite OG saw the return of the original map, alongside other throwbacks, including the shopping trolley and other Chapter 1 vehicles and weapons. The sheer nostalgia was a hit amongst players, with the battle royale seeing record player numbers (beating all-time peak player counts) as many returned to get their fix of Tilted Towers and Loot Lake all over again.

The much-loved original map is gone now as Chapter 5 Season 1 (Underground) kicks into gear with new locations and cursed skins added into the mix, but many players have been requesting that Fortnite OG make a permanent comeback in some way, shape or form for the nostalgia fans amongst us.

Now, the official Fortnite X (formerly Twitter) account has shared the news that the developers would like to bring it back in 2024. “Ngl the OG season far exceeded our expectations. So much so that we’d like to bring it back… *opens 2024 roadmap doc*” the tweet said, “In the meantime, see you on the Battle Bus.”

Fans took to the thread to share their excitement, with one user saying, “another day another victory for the OGs.” Others suggested that this move was a sign Fortnite was listening to the community – although some X users posted asking that Epic Games just make Fortnite OG a permanent game mode rather than bring it back as a future throwback season.

While Epic Games hasn’t made it clear exactly what form Fortnite OG might take on return in 2024, or exactly when in the next year we can expect it, one thing’s for sure – fans are gonna be hyped when it comes back again.

Lead Image Credit: Epic Games