Jacked Fortnite Peter Griffin Skin Has A Unique Death Animation, And It’s Not The One You Expect

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 (aka Underground) is here after the Big Bang live event over the weekend, bringing with it new game modes as well as perhaps the most cursed addition of all – kinda jacked Peter Griffin from Family Guy, complete with references to iconic scenes from the long-running TV show.

After chugging an expired Slurp Juice in a teaser video featuring Meowscles in order to get swole immediately, Peter is transported into Fortnite with a six pack and a Petercopter, and this skin may just haunt my dreams for the rest of eternity. While the Family Guy set also features other fun show references like the Surfin’ Bird dance, perhaps one of the best little details included with the skin is the inclusion of a unique animation when players using the skin are downed.

Throwing back to Family Guy Season 2, Episode 20 (remember that time?), players using the Peter Griffin skin in Fortnite drop to the ground while holding their knee when killed in an extended animation.

The inclusion of Peter Griffin at all has Fortnite fans hyped, given he’s been a long-standing community meme. While it looks like we won’t be getting his death pose from the TV show (at least not just yet, if at all), this little death animation is a nice touch and one of many references to the show included in the Family Guy collaboration.



Fortnite appears to be pulling out all the stops after an absolutely massive season with Fortnite OG – which Epic has hinted at bringing back in 2024 given the overwhelming popularity of the original map. The Family Guy set is available now in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 1 when players purchase the Big Bang Battle Pass that includes Solid Snake and new skins, back bling, and other cosmetics.

Lead Image Credit: Epic Games