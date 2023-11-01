When Does Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 Launch In Australia?

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 is officially launching on Friday, 3 November, and OG fans are hyped with the (yet unconfirmed) rumours and hints of a ‘rewind’ to the first map. But when exactly can Australian players expect to board the Battle Bus and drop into the battle royale’s newest season?

While there’s been no concrete confirmation on an exact go-live time for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5, based on previous season launches, we can make some guesses on what to expect. Server downtime prior to a new season generally starts at about 11 am or 12 pm AEDT and usually lasts for around four hours. With some quick maths, this could lead us to expect the next season to go live on 3 November at about:

3pm-4pm AEDT (ACT, NSW, TAS, VIC)

2pm-3pm AEST (QLD)

2:30pm-3:30pm ACDT (SA)

1:30pm-2:30pm ACST (NT)

12pm-1pm AWST (WA)

Launch times for Fortnite’s new season may vary on Friday when we get to crunch time, but we’d recommend keeping an eye out on your game around noon through to early afternoon for updates so you can jump in early and check out new additions to the map, skins, weapons, and vehicles.

This Fortnite season could potentially herald the return of a heap of OG players thanks to leakers and data miners sharing finds online. While Epic hasn’t confirmed anything as yet, the last week has seen official teases that seem to point toward older, nostalgic content coming out of the vault. Vice President and Co-Founder of Epic Games Mark Rein tweeted a hint last week, suggesting that his word for the new season was ‘rewind’, which, paired with leaks, seems to strongly suggest the potential for the old Chapter 1 map to make a comeback in some capacity.

Beyond this, a recent tease via the official Fortnite account shows an image of the classic Battle Bus, with the caption reading, “Sprint (or Mantle, your choice) back to Chapter 1 …see you soon 11.3.2023.” The tweet also includes the hashtag FortniteOG, as does another slightly older tweet, which reads, “It’s time to go back…” alongside a snippet of an image featuring Peely and a shopping trolley.

We’ll have to wait until Friday to see just what Chapter 4 Season 5 of Fortnite looks like, but be ready to drop and get that sweet, sweet victory royale this weekend.

Lead Image Credit: Epic Games